Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Welcomes Supporters in Early Q1, 2024 while Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Surging Again

Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) multi-level token release initiative gains new supporters in Q1
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 13:11
Solana (SOL) has begun to dip after losing the bullish momentum it started last year while Ethereum (ETH) bearish pressure is continuing.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) token is on course to an amazing raise in presale. 

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) sees new investors in the closing stages of presale

With Solana and Ethereum dipping, investors are courting the Meme Moguls presale after the platform announced February 28 as the presale end date. The presale has continued to attract more investors as the MGLS token is getting ready to hit Uniswap and other exchanges very soon.

The excitement and fun thrilling activities in these last days of presale will be huge as Meme Moguls roll out the exclusive Moguls gaming. Within the next seven days, the platform will unveil the next gameplay features with the phase one game testing coming up on the 11th of March.

Investors can still get the platform utility token, MGLS, an ERC20 token at the current price of $0.0036 before the price increases to $0.0042 at the stage 6 presale coming up soon. 

Solana down by 9% in one month 

Solana's (SOL) story as the top crypto in 2023 after its diversification to meme coins saw the token appreciate by more than 300%. With the token selling below $30 in early 2023, Solana coin ended the year trading slightly above $100.

However, the bear market has regained dominance with Solana slipping by 9% in the past month. This latest slip has been attributed to the security breach that recently happened to the platform. As Solana continues to adopt more security efficiency, investors are exploring alternative projects such as Meme Moguls which has a high chance of returning profits in the year. 

Analysts predict massive growth for Ethereum (ETH) despite recent slump

The aftermath of the ETF verdict saw Ethereum (ETH) experience a downtrend. After an impressive performance in 2023 in which the Ethereum value surged to $2,500, the bear dominance over the bulls has affected the price of Ethereum as investors take a selling position.

Similar to the bull run of 2021, analysts predict Ethereum will follow the same trajectory this time around. Although the Ethereum price has been forecasted to reach $3000 by the end of the year, investors are exploring Meme Moguls’ presale as an alternative.

