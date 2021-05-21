May 19 Bitcoin Market Decline Proves Crypto Has Become Mainstream: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

News
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 12:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief commodity expert of Bloomberg believes that Bitcoin and crypto have now entered the mainstream, here’s why
May 19 Bitcoin Market Decline Proves Crypto Has Become Mainstream: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist of Bloomberg, has shared a chart that demonstrates a decline of the equities market that happened at the same time as the Bitcoin plunge.

The other chart shows that Bitcoin may have passed the correction test. The potential outcomes are in Bitcoin's favor, McGlone added.

"The crypto has entered the mainstream"

Bloomberg's chief expert on commodities has recalled the market decline on May 19, when not only Bitcoin printed a drop but also equity indexes.

McGlone shared a chart comparing the sharp decline of Bitcoin with a modest drop in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index.

The peaks and falls of Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index are happening simultaneously.

He pointed out that the May 19 market decline happened "on the back on Bitcoin," thus showing that crypto has become the mainstream now.

The potential outcomes of that plunge are "tilted in Bitcoin's favor," as per McGlone.

7759_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Large Bitcoin Withdrawals from Coinabase Continue as Strong Dip Institutional Buying Goes On: Details

Binance US chief comments on the Bitcoin decline

Another expert, Brian Brooks, the CEO of Binance US and former head of the Currency Comptroller office, takes a similar view.

Brooks told CNN's Julia Chatterley that it was not only Bitcoin that plunged but also the Dow Jones and S&P 500. However, the decline was not so deep: just 2-3 percent versus Bitcoin falling 30 percent.

Brooks explained this by the wider range of tools that equities can be traded with: "there is a lot more price discovery in the traditional asset classes: you have swaps, futures, shorting trades."

Bitball Bitball

None of the major crypto exchanges in the U.S. have been allowed to integrate products that would offer more price discovery to the market, Brooks added.

As for the reasons for the decline, Brooks referred to inflation, international tension and "questions from China." All of this has made people dump risky assets.

7759_1
Image via Twitter
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image May 19 Bitcoin Market Decline Proves Crypto Has Become Mainstream: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
05/21/2021 - 12:02

May 19 Bitcoin Market Decline Proves Crypto Has Become Mainstream: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image OpenOcean (OOE) Aggregator Launches Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian Versions
05/21/2021 - 11:38

OpenOcean (OOE) Aggregator Launches Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian Versions
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Large Bitcoin Withdrawals from Coinabase Continue as Strong Dip Institutional Buying Goes On: Details
05/21/2021 - 11:12

Large Bitcoin Withdrawals from Coinabase Continue as Strong Dip Institutional Buying Goes On: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img