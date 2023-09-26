Wall Street Memes to Trade on OKX From Tuesday – The $30M Presale Hints at a Strong Meme Coin Pump

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is scheduled to go live on OKX at 10 AM UTC on Tuesday, September 26th.

This sizzling hot meme coin is making its debut exchange listing with the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange (in terms of liquidity and user traffic). Not surprising, given that Wall Street Memes concluded a grand presale on Monday, amassing nearly $30 million.

More top-tier listings will follow in the coming days. This could include a rumored Binance listing, which can potentially kindle a Pepe-like phenomenon in the meme coin market.

🔔 #NewListing Alert!@okx will be the primary exchange to list $WSM!



🗓️ Going live on: Tuesday, 26th of September

⏰ At: 10 am UTC



— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) September 25, 2023

The listing date was brought forward

Wall Street Memes had initially planned to begin its exchange listing on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023. But the debut listing on OKX has been expedited by one day. The decision must have been made to capitalize on the anticipated surge in trading volume.

The mounting FOMO around the new meme coin hints at an explosive price action over the next few days. Other exchanges may also decide to move forward their $WSM listing dates to seize the opportunity.

The $WSM team has revealed plans for listings on multiple tier-1 exchanges following the initial launch on OKX. Tier-1 exchanges refer to the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges when it comes to ensuring robust liquidity and seamless trading experiences.

The listings will allow the token to maintain a favorable market environment with minimal price slippage as the demand escalates.

TGE at 9 AM UTC

The token generation event (TGE) for $WSM is scheduled for 9 AM UTC, one hour before the initial exchange listing on OKX. Starting from 9 AM UTC, presale investors can claim their tokens from the Wall Street Memes website.

Users who favor decentralized exchanges over centralized ones or belong to jurisdictions where OKX is inaccessible can buy $WSM from DEXs beginning at 2 PM UTC on Tuesday.

It will be an avenue for trading the token outside traditional centralized exchanges.

Claim and stake is now available for purchases made with BNB.



Stake now ➡️ https://t.co/X031FQo0bW



(48% APY at time of posting) — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) September 25, 2023

The presale hype hints at explosive price action

The $WSM presale was one of the hottest of this year, crossing its $25 million milestone well ahead of schedule. The overwhelming surge in website traffic urged the team to extend the presale at a fixed price until the exchange listings.

During the last three days alone, investors contributed over $2.5 million to the presale.

Interestingly, the Ethereum presale smart contract logged over 5,000 purchases within just 24 hours as the hype catalyzed to new heights. The overwhelming participation and FOMO underscore the growth potential of the project.

$WSM has a large online footprint

$WSM is backed by the Wall Street Memes community. The large internet community is home to one million followers.

That gives $WSM an excellent head start in its meme coin game.

To give you a better context, Dogecoin amassed its first 3M users in ten years. The fact that the $WSM community primarily comprises investors, traders, and business leaders also gives it a strong competitive edge. It underpins the initial momentum that led to the sensational presale.

Contrary to the popular trend, the Wall Street Memes community didn't spring up overnight based on a fleeting sensation. That gives it more resilience than its competitors. The community has been active since 2019. The meme coin is a recent extension of the viral internet community.

With $WSM, the team’s goal is to help the community capitalize on the meme coin frenzy.

A range of celebrities, including tech mogul Elon Musk, have engaged with Wall Street Memes posts. Elon Musk has a history of igniting some of the most volatile meme coin rallies through his tweets and nods, further fueling the frenzy surrounding $WSM.

Is $WSM the next Pepe? Or, can it do better?

The robust community support and the FOMO that surround $WSM strengthen the prediction that $WSM will outperform Pepe’s 5000% surge earlier this year.

If $WSM manages to maintain the momentum, it has the potential to enter the list of ‘Top-3 Meme Coins’ in a matter of days. There are multiple reasons that substantiate the prediction.

To begin with, $WSM is one of the first meme coins that can claim a massive, yet solid footprint at the initial stages of its journey. The experienced team behind the project with a remarkable track record is the second factor that gives $WSM high growth potential.

In 2021, they achieved a record-breaking success with Wall Street Bulls NFTs. The collection sold out in just 32 minutes and generated a profit of $2.5 million.

If the reception of the $WSM presale is any indication, the multiple exchange listings scheduled for the upcoming days will lead to a substantial surge in $WSM’s price. The rumored Binance listing, in particular, will change the trajectory.

The series of bull runs will make $WSM a costly investment for those who enter the market late.