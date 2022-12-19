Looking Glass Labs Partners with Cavrnus to Unveil New Metaverse Solutions

Looking Glass Labs, or LGL, is among the most recognized Web3 platforms that addresses tokenization, play-to-earn products and blockchain monetization strategies. Its latest partnership is set to streamline the progress and monetization of crypto products worldwide.

Looking Glass Labs partners with Cavrnus to streamline metaverse development

According to the official announcement shared by Looking Glass Labs and Cavrnus, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. They will co-develop metaverse solutions for various brands globally.

With this partnership inked, the teams will integrate Pocket Dimension, an LGL's flagship solution into multiple desktop and mobile operating systems. As a result, the brands will be equipped with more user-friendly instruments to guarantee their visitors an unmatched metaverse experience.

The companies will share both documentation and API instruments with each other. Also, LGL and Cavrnus are going to announce joint marketing and sales activities.

Dorian Banks, chief executive officer at LGL, highlights the importance of such partnerships for the progress of his product and its mainstream adoption in the B2B and B2C segments:

We are excited to collaborate with Cavrnus in this way. Their expertise is complementary to ours and we expect the outcome of our joint focus to be quite positive. In order to evolve in the metaverse sector, we believe that strategic relationships are vital and we want to continue to create user-friendly and fulfilling metaverse experiences for Pocket Dimension holders.

LGL's new partner, Cavrnus, recently announced the release of Cavrnus Metaverse Connecto, a plugin for Unreal Engine that allows game developers to turn every video game into a metaverse with play-to-earn functions.

Pocket Dimension digital world gains traction

Technically, Pocket Dimension represents a private digital world that includes 11 areas, such as Archipelago, Countryside, Dale, Dunes, Fjord, Marsh, Savanna, Tundra, Woodland and Zen. Also, Moon is available as a premium land segment. As a result, its users can browse four acres of digital land with NFTs of various uses.

The project is blockchain-agnostic: it supports wide NFT compatibility (Polygon Network [MATIC], Ethereum [ETH] and so on), an extensive avatar system, a non-playable characters module, etc.

With Pocket Dimension integrated, brands can host their own events, advertise in metaverses, supercharge community building initiatives, collaborate with their customers and so on.