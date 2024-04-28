Advertisement
AD

    Key Myths About XRP's AMMs Debunked by Anodos Co-Founder

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Panos Mekras, co-founder of Anodos Finance, recently dispelled some main misconceptions regarding XRP Ledger's AMM feature
    Sun, 28/04/2024 - 12:45
    Key Myths About XRP's AMMs Debunked by Anodos Co-Founder
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Panos Mekras, co-founder of Anodos Finance, recently took to the X social media network to clear up the main misconceptions about the XRP Ledger's Automated Market Maker (AMM) feature.

    Advertisement

    As noted by Merkas, providing liquidity should be seen as a separate income strategy, meaning that users do not have to add the XRP tokens that they intend to hold. "As a liquidity provider, you care about income and fees earned by the trading activity. It's better if you don't care if you end up with more on one side and less on the other. Total profit is what matters," he added.

    Impermanent loss, a risky scenario that can be triggered by price volatility causing a temporary decrease in value, can actually benefit users in some scenarios, according to the Anodos Finance co-founder.

    Related
    Biggest Bitcoin Bull: MicroStrategy's Key to Success

    Notably, different pools have different degrees of risk associated with them. "Not all pools are created equal, and not all pools have the same risk," Mekras said. Providing liquidity into a stablecoin pool with pairs like USD/EUR carries minimal risk. Meanwhile, pools that contain two volatile cryptocurrency tokens that tend to have a high level of correlation (case in point: XRP and XLM) can be quite risky.

    He has also noted that there is no staking or earning with XRP tokens, meaning that users can only give their assets to AMM, thus allowing others to trade them. In return, they can get a fee for that.

    XRP Ledger's AMM feature went live earlier this year. However, its launch has been mired by technical issues.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement
    2024/04/28 12:40
    Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    2024/04/28 12:40
    This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Binance Seeing Ethereum Whales Outflow: What's Happening?
    2024/04/28 12:40
    Binance Seeing Ethereum Whales Outflow: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Myths About XRP's AMMs Debunked by Anodos Co-Founder
    Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement
    This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD