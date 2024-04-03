Advertisement
AD

    Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Moves Ahead With Future of Lending, Polkadot (DOT) & Ethereum (ETH) Investors Make Gains

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Kelexo aims to change lending market
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 13:24
    Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Moves Ahead With Future of Lending, Polkadot (DOT) & Ethereum (ETH) Investors Make Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Crypto investments always require a vigilant eye, sorting through projects with high potential for growth. Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH) investors are currently getting ready for market recovery. Meanwhile, Kelexo's (KLXO) presale, which is positioned as the possible game changer in the lending market, is going forward. 

    Kelexo (KLXO)  whispers a transformation of lending through the use of blockchain technology. 

    Polkadot (DOT): Charting course amidst resistance and support

    Polkadot (DOT) enthusiasts are closely monitoring its price movements as it teeters near key resistance and support levels. Within the range for the resistance at $9.26, Polkadot (DOT) traded at $9.59. It would be able to build a case for higher ground, targeting the $10.25 level if it breaches the hindrance. Conversely, solid support sitting at $6.91 points to some resiliency in the price, although an incursion might send it down toward the $5.55 price point. On the technical front, there emerges a very delicate crossroad wherein at least a 10-day moving average of around $9.37 signals some continued buyer interest. Additional upward confirmation of the long-term trends was taken from the 100-day moving average pegging at $8.21 and pointing to a robust trajectory.  

    Ethereum (ETH): Navigating price swings and market liquidity

    Ethereum's (ETH) price has been highly volatile in March 2024, with a number of notable peaks and troughs on the way up. Even with the post-upgrade fall, Ethereum (ETH) was up 10% over the previous month as of March 28th. Given recent increases in trading activity, the data indicated a volume of transactions that imply market liquidity or long-term investor interest. Increased liquidity of $3,000 is positioning it for possible breakthrough peaks above $4,000 amidst the current bullish mindset. On the downside, IntoTheBlock data supports a strong area of support around $3,500, implying that the bullish impulse can be extended further toward $5,000. Some substantial buying demand may emerge on a decline towards $3,300, damping optimistic expectations.

    Kelexo (KLXO): Future of lending?

    Kelexo (KLXO) is a new entrance point for investors into the shifting DeFi world. Kelexo (KLXO) is reinventing blockchain-based Web3 lending platforms by harnessing technology to create an ecosystem that delivers innovation to lending through decentralized governance, making the loan and borrowing experience frictionless by eliminating intermediaries. 

    With Kelexo's (KLXO) presale currently underway in Stage Two, there is an opportunity for interested investors to participate in the loan industry's change. Each of their tokens is offered for any investors who are ready to take expected risks tied to the presales market. 

    Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.

    #Kelexo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 13:20
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    2024/04/03 13:20
    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    2024/04/03 13:20
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD