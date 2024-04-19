Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Enters Phase Two in Early Q2 2024 as Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As we enter another week, investors are getting even more excited about the Q2 market. Many predictions say that it could be significantly positive for investors despite current fluctuations. Investors looking to get into the market will try to buy now for future gains.

New rising option, Kelexo (KLXO) is also getting plaudits.

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Ethereum (ETH) sees small decline

Things haven’t improved for Ethereum (ETH) as it still registers declines. The most positive takeaway is that the rate of decline seems to have slowed down and it may recover by the end of this week. Ethereum (ETH) had come into April with some bearish momentum but this seems to have increased as the fourth month of the year enters its second week.

Ethereum (ETH) has taken a small decline down to $3,385.06 per unit as of press time. This brings it slightly below $3.4K where it had spent a lot of the first days of April. It has had worse moments in the month, going towards $3.2K at one point. Ethereum (ETH) is now 6% worse than it entered in April.

Compared to 30 days ago, Ethereum (ETH) looks quite bad, down by 14%. At this point in the previous month, it had started to gain significantly. Ethereum (ETH) holders may not dream as much as a rally to $4K but will hope for more positive action in the new week.

Polkadot (DOT) remains strong

It is a similar position for Polkadot (DOT) as its decline continues into the new week. Polkadot (DOT) had become a popular option by the middle of the second quarter and many anticipated a huge rally. However, momentum dropped due to the bear market.

Polkadot (DOT) is now worth $8.63 per unit, much below expectations. Experts do not predict a recovery until the third week of April. Polkadot (DOT) has dropped by 9.47% compared to the last day of March. Comparisons to a month ago are much worse, with the token placing some 16.99% lower than values 30 days ago. While Polkadot (DOT) continues to decline, investors are on the search for alternatives to the token.

Kelexo (KLXO) sets new presale price

Ethereum (ETH) may have its moments later this month but has a lot to do to regain previous confidence. Polkadot (DOT) on the other hand isn't as impressive as investors hoped earlier in the year. Kelexo (KLXO) could be an important alternative for investors at this time.

Kelexo (KLXO) is an Ethereum (ETH)-based lending marketplace that allows users from around the world to get quick finance through affordable loans. Users can get on the platform with a quick sign-up process and either get loans or provide liquidity. In the case of the latter, they get fixed income from the platform.

Anyone who owns the Kelexo (KLXO) token can give their opinion on changes to the platform. This allows for more consultation and greater accountability. Despite the opportunities in Kelexo (KLXO), it comes at a cheap $0.055 price.