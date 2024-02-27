Kelexo (KLXO) Novel Token Sale Step by Step Gaining Traction in February as Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Investors are spooked by the underperformance of Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK), with both tokens dumping over the course of the past week. On the other hand, new crypto presale sensation Kelexo (KLXO) might gain popularity in 2024.

Avalanche (AVAX) unlock dilutes token supply

A scheduled vested token unlock involving over 9.5 million Avalanche (AVAX) tokens caused token prices to tank by almost 12% in the past 7 days. The unlock caused Avalanche (AVAX) prices to fall from $42 to $36.50 as of press time, ensconcing Avalanche (AVAX) as one of the worst performers among the top 10 cryptos in February. Following the unlock, Avalanche (AVAX) token supply increased by as much as $360 million.

Chainlink (LINK) whales remain optimistic

In a tale as old as time, Chainlink (LINK) whales sold off millions worth of tokens shortly after the token hit $20 in the past week. Data from SpotOnChain shows one Chainlink (LINK) whale selling off almost $4 million worth of Chainlink (LINK) on Binance in one of many instances of large holders disposing tokens on the open market. The massive sell off triggered a 7.5% loss for Chainlink (LINK), which is trading back at $18.

Kelexo (KLXO) becomes interesting presale candidate

Kelexo (KLXO) is redefining transformed peer-to-peer lending by providing Web3 users with effortless access to cryptocurrency loans through its marketplace platform. With an emphasis on providing an intuitive user experience, Kelexo (KLXO) streamlines decentralized P2P lending for both borrowers and lenders. It serves as an ideal entry point for P2P lending newcomers due to its emphasis on security and usability and it could be a catalyst for onboarding scores of new participants in the DeFi economy.

All Kelexo (KLXO) smart contracts undergo security audits, while team tokens will be frozen for 500 days and the platform's liquidity will be permanently locked.

Kelexo (KLXO) simplifies P2P lending for borrowers by enabling them to browse for the best loan deals on their preferred e-commerce platforms. Listing loan conditions, tenor and long-term value for passive income can be done in just a few clicks, with all transactions powered by audited smart contracts for transparency and prompt payments.