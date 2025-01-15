Karpous Redefines RWA landscape with their innovative RWA platform Version: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Karpous, a global marketplace for RWAs eliminating the need for tokenization, shared the details of its closed alpha version launch. Its inaugural cDe-Fi (centralized DeFi) protocol for investing in this class of assets is set to go live in full alpha in Q2, 2025.

Karpous RWA platform now live in closed alpha: What to know

Launched in Q4, 2024, global asset marketplace Karpous has kickstarted the closed alpha of its cDe-Fi platform for trading real-world assets (RWAs). Also, the team confirmed its full alpha launch timeline for Q2, 2025.

Image by Karpous

Karpous' community-focused platform represents an entirely new class in the global asset marketplace that grants investors access to a wide range of RWAs, with the opportunity to optimize resource management strategies.

The platform’s stringent internal closed alpha testing is underway to stress test its infrastructure and ensure an industry-leading level of security. This will prepare Karpous for its highly anticipated open alpha launch in Q2, 2025, where advanced Web3 components will be up and running for all customers.

Advertisement

Karpous attempts to address a dangerous roadblock in the real-world asset (RWA) space, i.e., cumbersome compliance requirements normally associated with asset tokenization. By omitting the tokenization component, Karpous streamlines legal procedures while lowering the barriers to entry for a diverse array of global opportunities. Its approach caters to both retail and institutional participants, enabling them to invest in world-class assets without red tape.

Pioneering cDe-Fi concept for synergy between DeFi and TradFi

In an exclusive comment for U.Today, Karpous's founder and CEO explained the paramount importance of alpha releases for the platform’s ambitions in the RWA segment:

At Karpous, we believe real-world asset investment should be simple, inclusive, and community-driven. By removing the need for tokenization, we’re creating a regulation-friendly ecosystem that empowers users to take charge as asset managers, owners, and investors, unlocking opportunities for everyone.

Karpous combines innovation with a user-centric design to deliver an array of powerful features. First, all investors can access diverse opportunities without navigating the regulatory hurdles associated with tokenized assets.

With time-value accrual and gradual unlocking, the platform introduces a novel token staking model that rewards active users in a fair, transparent and inclusive manner.

Since the platform fosters the idea of community-driven governance, through KarpousDAO, users are empowered to shape platform policies, approve assets and contribute to its evolution. Up to 35% of Karpous's token's supply has been earmarked for early supporters to equalize the opportunity for asset investment.

Tailored to these diverse strategies, Karpous's upcoming investing pools allow both asset managers and investors to collaborate seamlessly.

The platform’s innovative combination of centralized reliability and decentralized wallet security marks Karpous as a cornerstone of the growing cDe-Fi movement.

Karpous targets global community hub status in its roadmap

From the onset of its operations, Karpous has been providing the benefits of a centralized marketplace, such as user-friendly interfaces and robust compliance, while placing actual asset ownership and security keys in the hands of its community.

More than a passive investment service, Karpous aspires to become a global community hub for RWA traders, DeFi explorers and professional asset managers. Investors seeking to diversify beyond local markets can access curated global assets, while seasoned asset managers can construct specialized strategies within dedicated investment pools.

Unlike traditional RWA projects that rely on tokenization, Karpous simplifies compliance and unlocks opportunities by offering direct access to global assets through a centralized platform underpinned by decentralized security.