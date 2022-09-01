Infinity Exchange Introduces Game-Changing Fixed Income Solution

Infinity Exchange leverages hybrid technical instruments to unlock novel yield generation opportunites for next generation of crypto users

Infinity Exchange, a novel decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, introduces an array of game-changing concepts to make sustainable yield farming more profitable, flexible and capital efficient.

Yield Curve, Complex Collateral and more: What's new in Infinity Exchange?

According to the official statement by its team, Ethereum-based platform Infinity Exchange is ready to introduce an ecosystem of new-gen yield farming instruments.

We're excited to announce and share our #Testnet experience with you!



It's been a year in development and this is but a preview of what's to come...



Won't you join us?#ToInfinityandBeyondhttps://t.co/YSJLXsz08b pic.twitter.com/AMYJCm4K5A — Infinity Exchange (@infinitymaxima) September 1, 2022

On Sept. 1, 2022, Infinity Exchange rolls out its testnet version, opening it for all Web3 enthusiasts, traders, yield farmers and holders.

Founded and helmed by former Morgan Stanley Head of Structuring, Kevin Lepsoe, Infinity Exchange is aimed at merging the benefits of DeFi and TradFi, moving some sensitive elements of its risk management mechanism off the chain.

Ads

Namely, Infinity Exchange pioneers the concept of a Floating Rate with a zero bid-offer used for both lending and borrowing. This tool is set to make the yield generation experience more cost efficient and inclusive for all participants.

Its novel yield curve design is set to enable long-term yield programs: liquidity providers will have predictable and reliable estimates of how much yield they can farm on this or that deposit in the long run.

Bringing next $1 trillion to DeFi segment

Besides that, Infinity Exchange will unlock far more impressive collateralization opportunities for holders of various assets. Special conditions will be offered to the managers of large deposits.

Infinity Exchange founder Kevin Lepsoe highlights the crucial importance of this paradigm shift for the evolution of the DeFi segment as a whole:

The crypto fixed income markets should be 100-times what they are today and we're taking the first two steps in that direction. We're introducing an institutional-quality interest rate protocol that aligns with theoretical finance, all while taking a comprehensive approach to risk management. In TradFi, institutional investors are more active in the fixed income markets than they are in the equity markets. If we want more institutional adoption in crypto, we need to first nail the fixed income markets and it starts here, at Infinity.

Infinity Exchange engineers and its community target December 2022 as a tentative mainnet launch date.