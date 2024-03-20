Advertisement
AD

Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's ascent most likely postponed until this happens
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 14:55
Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency fans are always on the lookout for signs that their favorite coins will go up in value. A top trader from Binance, Tree of Alpha, has a hunch about Ethereum. He believes Ethereum will start to rally when we receive good news about ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) for crypto.

Advertisement

ETFs are baskets of investments that people can buy and sell on regular money markets. When they include cryptocurrency, it can mean more people investing in coins like Ethereum, which could push the price upwards. Tree of Alpha says to wait for clear signs that talks are going well between big money companies like BlackRock and the SEC in the U.S. before expecting Ethereum to rise.

Now, let's break down what's happening with Ethereum compared to Bitcoin. Looking at the chart, we see Ethereum is not doing as well as Bitcoin right now. The most recent breakdown from $4,000 practically nulified almost half of what Ether has gained in the last few months. 

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Endorses Major Asset He Bets On Aside from Bitcoin

On the regular Ethereum chart, which just shows Ethereum’s value in dollars, we can spot both positive and negative factors. The good part is that for a while, Ethereum has stood in an uptrend. But recently, the situation has changed. This is evidenced by Ethereum's price falling below the moving averages. 

Keeping track of Ethereum’s position in relation to these moving averages can be a strategic move. A sustained rise above could indicate a bullish trend reversal and the return of momentum to the market. However, there is not much inflow yet. 

Ethereum has not shown its full potential in the first part of this bullish cycle. However, the correction we are seeing right now might become a great entry point for those who have not yet gained exposure to the second-biggest asset on the market.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Dogecoin Open Interest Nears $1 Billion as Price Goes Up
2024/03/20 15:02
Dogecoin Open Interest Nears $1 Billion as Price Goes Up
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Wows Community as Major Crypto Exchange Spotlights SHIB
2024/03/20 15:02
Shiba Inu Wows Community as Major Crypto Exchange Spotlights SHIB
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Days Are Numbered: Official SHIB X Handle States
2024/03/20 15:02
DOGE Days Are Numbered: Official SHIB X Handle States
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Memeinator Presale Enters Into Final Stage With Over 96% Tokens Sold
Latin American Blockchain Platform Patex Seals a Cooperation with Iconic Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos
zbyte’s SDK Launch: Igniting a New Era in Web3 Growth and Mass Adoption for Creators
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader
Dogecoin Open Interest Nears $1 Billion as Price Goes Up
Shiba Inu Wows Community as Major Crypto Exchange Spotlights SHIB
Show all
Advertisement
AD