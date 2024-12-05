Get Moving, Get Paid: How Runwago Makes Fitness Fun and Rewarding

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Have you ever thought that your favorite sport could help you make some extra income? Or that you could earn rewards just by doing something you love? Well, now you can, thanks to Runwago —a cool new idea that combines fitness and earning money.

Runwago is changing the way we think about fitness. Imagine going for a run, walking, or just staying active and getting paid for it. It's a fun new way to stay fit and make money at the same time.

And you can do all of this using the Runwago app. It’s straightforward—no complicated games or NFTs, just run and earn rewards. Sounds exciting, right? Let’s take a closer look at why Runwago is something you’ll want to learn more about.

Ready, set, earn all about Runwago

Runwago is a new and exciting project that lets you earn rewards just by running. It combines fitness with crypto in a simple and fun way.

Advertisement

The excitement around Runwago is real. The first presale round sold out in just 9 minutes, showing how much people believe in this project. The second presale round starts on December 5, 2024, so now is a great time to get in early.

With an initial market cap of only $351,000, Runwago is an affordable option for anyone looking to invest. For comparison, other big projects like StepN and StepApp saw multi-billion-dollar valuations in the past.

Your next big investment in SportFi

The Runwago app, launching in early 2025, will make it easy for users to earn rewards by simply running. With over 300 million runners around the world, Runwago has the potential to lead the SportFi space.

Runwago is an excellent investment opportunity, especially at this stage. The timing is ideal, and the project is built on a solid foundation. It’s backed by strong teams, with CleevioX handling the development and Moon5 Labs incubating the project.

With a professional team, a clear roadmap, and a fully developed product, Runwago is well-positioned for success in the SportFi market.

What's also exciting is that Runwago isn't just about a solid product. It's built with sustainability in mind. Unlike projects like StepN and StepApp, which grew quickly but struggled to keep that momentum, Runwago is designed to be simple, accessible, and long-lasting for everyone.

On top of that, Runwago plans to list its $RWG on major Tier 1 CEXs in 2025, bringing even more attention to the project. With everything in place, this is a great opportunity to join early and be part of something that has the potential to change the SportFi space for the better.

Join the Runwago fun

To be part of the Runwago project and join the presale, here are a few simple steps:

Connect your wallet : You can use ETH, USDT, ARB, USDC, or BNB to participate.

: You can use ETH, USDT, ARB, USDC, or BNB to participate. Join the second round : The second presale round starts on December 5, 2024, at $0.07 per $RWG token.

: The second presale round starts on December 5, 2024, at $0.07 per $RWG token. Get notified: Sign up for notifications to stay updated on all presale details.

And once you're in, there's more to look forward to.

They've set clear goals for 2025, starting with completing development and preparing for test campaigns by the end of 2024. In early 2025, they'll finish the final presale round, kick-off run-to-earn test campaigns, and sign agreements with Tier 1 exchanges.

By mid-2025, Runwago plans to launch global running events, release Runwago V2, and continue expanding with new users and ambassadors.

It's an exciting journey ahead; they're ready to make things happen.

Follow for more