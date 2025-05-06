Advertisement
    Gems Launchpad Offers First-Ever Credit Refund Tool

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 7:04
    Gems, major community-driven launchpad for early-stage cryptocurrency products, expands its investor security suite
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Gems Launchpad, a community-driven launchpad built around the Gems ecosystem’s exclusive investor network, extends its Gems Protect program with the introduction of a premium Credit Refund toolset. It is expected to allow investors to redirect their funds to other launchpad projects seamlessly.

    Gems Launchpad introduces Credit Refund option for Gems Protect

    According to the official statement by its team, Gems Launchpad, a popular community-centric launchpad and an integral part of the Gems ecosystem, activates a unique Credit Refund function.

    Article image
    Image by Gems Launchpad

    Starting April 30, 2025, the launchpad’s premium members have the flexibility to exchange tokens purchased in its token's private sales and receive a credit refund.

    Technically, this feature will allow members who invested in select Gems Launchpad Pro project private sales/presales to exchange those tokens for credit points worth the equivalent of the original presale purchase price. 

    The feature is unveiled following the program's successful initial risk-mitigation feature, Miner Safeguard, which allows investors to offset 75% of any potential financial miner losses. 

    Initially, the Credit Refund option will be available only to Gems' premium members who hold 3,000 or more GEMS tokens. A few days later, the Credit Refund option will become available to all premium members.

    Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems Launchpad, explains what is truly game-changing in the new function and how it helps investors:

    Insurance in crypto is almost unheard of, and a full credit option covering one’s investments is unthinkable, yet that’s what Gems is doing. Gems Protect offers users peace of mind by delivering the ultimate investment safeguard. With the extended version of this program, we’re giving back to the community by providing members the freedom to invest responsibly, confidently, and securely, and offering an additional layer of protection through a service unheard-of in crypto to date.

    This release, in turn, is yet again set to reaffirm Gems’ commitment to upholding the values of democratic funding and real investor protection. 

    Building more credible and transparent ecosystem for investors

    Equipping investors with safeguards while supporting ecosystem stability, Gems, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem, continues to develop a future where users can trade, invest, learn and earn in a single comfortable, integrated financial hub with no need for multiple installations, downloads, setting up numerous accounts or anything else.

    The Credit Refund credits from returned tokens, which will only expire after a year, can be used to invest in other projects on Gems Launchpad Pro, including select upcoming private sales with limited access.

    Members who use the Credit Refund option must log into the Gems Launchpad platform and connect the same wallet used for the original purchase. The platform will automatically detect the number of tokens purchased and the purchase value, with the maximum credit being calculated based on the amount of tokens purchased during the launchpad’s private sale.

    #Gems
