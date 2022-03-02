GameFi Heavyweight Arcade Launches The Mission Pool Operator Program

Arcade, a flagship GameFi protocol, changes the narrative in play-to-earn revenue with its The Mission Pool instrument

Arcade, a GameFi platform that advances rewards for play-to-earn enthusiasts, introduces a new cutting-edge instrument, The Mission Pool Operator.

Arcade’s Mission Pool upgrades GameFi experience for millions

According to the official announcement shared by Arcade , it is ready to unveil a novel massive Mission Pool Operator program. First of all, it is designed to attract no-coiners to GameFi even without the necessity of buying non-fungible tokens.

Image by Arcade

With Mission Pools, every Web3 enthusiast can cooperate with its peers by staking NFTs in order to get periodic rewards.

For GameFi newbies, Mission Pools can open exposure to index-like products on multiple blockchains such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC) and so on.

Newbie players can complete their first missions in GameFi without the necessity of buying non-fungible tokens. This is available with the Mission Pool Operator concept.

Why might becoming an MPO be a smart bet?

Mission Pool Operators can lease NFTs from the pool in exchange for holding a specific amount of $xARCADE tokens. Thus, they turn no-coiners into a new generation of GameFi players.

The status of MPO ensures that its owner can get periodic rewards for successful missions proportionally to the longitude of their contribution.

With MPOs, gaming guilds can take part in tournaments with more advanced equipment for no extra expenses.

Ideologically, this model targets low-income communities, as explained by the Arcade team. For many citizens of such nation-states, play-to-earn can evolve into meaningful life income value fueled by true decentralization.