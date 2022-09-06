Flasko (FLSK) Launches Pre-Sale, Targets Telcoin (TEL), Enjin Coin (ENJ) Communities in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The global cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a gloomy run, but it appears to be likely to come to and end soon. Due to this, both novice and seasoned investors are searching for lucrative tokens in which to place their money. In the sections below, we'll review Flasko (FLSK), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Telcoin (TEL).

Image by Freepik

Read on to learn why the crypto community is interested in Flasko (FLSK),Telcoin (TEL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ).

Telcoin (TEL) investors interested in Flasko (FLSK) presale

Telcoin (TEL) is the user-owned, decentralized financial platform's native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token. Many user-owned Defi products are readily accessible to and controllable by end users thanks to Telcoin (TEL).

Every mobile phone user in the world will be able to access rapid, accessible, user-owned financial products because of the Telcoin (TEL) ecosystem-matched incentives. Through incentives, Telcoin (TEL) platform end customers can receive specialized value-added services from market participants like telecommunications and active users.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) pushes the barriers in DeFi

Experts claim that investor apathy, which was not unique to the project alone, was one of the factors that caused Enjin Coin (ENJ) to experience a wild collapse in the previous trading session. After hitting an all-time high of $4.85 in November, Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been in a wild decline ever since. The asset's price fell steadily, reaching a low of $0.378 in June.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) appreciated in June and attempted to break out from a short-term horizontal resistance area. Even though Enjin Coin (ENJ) experienced a bounce in June, technical indicators haven't yet confirmed the bullish reversal because the RSI is still below 50 and has not left the bearish divergence trend line.

Flasko (FLSK) introduces new pre-sale coin in Q2, 2022

Flasko (FLSK), a brand-new cryptocurrency that has recently hit the market, recently launched its presale stage one. Investors can acquire expensive NFTs of whiskey, wine, and champagne, or fractionally invest in the rare and vintage bottles by signing up for the program. It's predicted that Flasko (FLSK) will exceed Telcoin (TEL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) by the end of 2022.

Cryptocurrency investors can sign up right away to participate in the project, which will disperse its profits to its early members to assure future passive income. Numerous cryptocurrency observers are drawn to the novel concept of trading on the Flasko (FLSK) platform which is the first of its kind.

The price of Flasko (FLSK) is trading at $0.015, the token has passed its smart contract audit while the team will lock away liquidity for 33 years.

