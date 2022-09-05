Flasko (FLSK) Launches Pre-Sale in Q4, 2022, Targets Filecoin (FIL), Axie Infinity (AXS) Investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency prices have surged significantly over the previous years. Each of major digital currencies may generate huge future earnings. This article discusses the rationale for choosing the tokens

Image by Freepic

Filecoin (FIL) investors ready for big moves

Filecoin (FIL) was developed to store files, as its name suggests. The initiative aims to "preserve humanity's most important data through a decentralized storage system." For Filecoin (FIL), which raised $205 million in an ICO in 2017. Anyone can store and retrieve data via the peer-to-peer storage network that Filecoin (FIL), an open-source cryptocurrency, uses. The Filecoin (FIL) network was developed by Protocol Labs, an open-source R&D facility, using the Interstellar File System peer-to-peer storage network as its foundation. Filecoin (FIL) can be bought on Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and Binance.

Axie Infinity (AXS) aiming to become the number one P2P game

The metaverse blockchain gaming platform Axie Infinity (AXS) is owned by its users. Using its native utility token Axie Infinity (AXS) Shards or AXS, players of the Tamagotchi-inspired game Axie Infinity (AXS) must produce Axies; unique playable NFTs. Players engage in battles and receive rewards using their Axie Infinity (AXS) devices. These Axies can be minted off the platform and traded on it using AXS. The number of utilities an Axie has determines how valuable it is.

One of the earliest metaverse games to be controlled by its players, Axie Infinity (AXS), is regarded as a breakthrough in the Gamefi community. Axie Infinity's (AXS) native token, AXS, is a well-liked cryptocurrency with daily trade volumes that reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ads

Flasko (FLSK) introduces novel model of token design

The crypto Flasko (FLSK) has just recently entered the market. The project allows investors to invest in premium, rare and vintage NFTs of whiskey, wine, and champagne backed by the real asset.

Cryptocurrency investors can invest in this project right away to ensure passive income in the future because the initiative will distribute its earnings to initial investors. The revolutionary idea of trading on the Flasko (FLSK) platform in the specialist markets of rare whiskey, wine, and champagne has attracted the attention of analysts. During the first 58 seconds of launch, over 20 million Flasko (FLSK) tokens were sold to eager investors, the smart contract has fully passed its audit.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram:https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io