First-Ever Cross-Chain DeFi OS Reef to Launch on Tron (TRX)

Unique decentralized financial aggregator by Reef is ready to leverage Tron (TRX) blockchain opportunities for both CEX and DEX liquidity

With the recently unveiled partnership, all users of the Reef ecosystem will access decentralized financial protocols on Tron (TRX) seamlessly through the Reef platform.

New-gen "yield farming" aggregator goes live on Tron (TRX)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Reef, an ecosystem that aggregates the most profitable liquidity usage strategies from centralized and decentralized exchanges, has partnered with Tron (TRX).

Within the framework of this partnership, Tron-native applications and smart contracts will be accessible directly from Reef. Therefore, this first-ever cross-chain DeFi operating system will be empowered by Tron's functionality.

Reef develops an AI-driven personalized yield engine to index the whole range of available liquidity farming strategies across CEXs and DEXs. As a result, all information is aggregated into a single pool.

Also, Reef suggests that AI-generated recommendations allow even crypto newbies to customize their strategies in order to obtain maximum profit.

Platform of choice

With Reef on Tron, an "entry barrier" to the decentralized finances segment is lowered for newcomers.

Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT), believes in the great prospects of Reef integration and the product itself:

We are excited to expand TRON's DeFi potential by partnering with Reef Finance to bring its smart liquidity aggregator and AI driven recommendations to the TRON DeFi ecosystem.

Denko Mancheski, CEO of Reef Finance, explained why Tron (TRX) blockchain was chosen as an infrastructure partner for Reef DeFi aggregator:

This partnership with TRON is an extension of Reef’s efforts to collaborate with the biggest players of the DeFi world. With the aim of providing curated yield opportunities on leading DeFi platforms all under one roof and establish the platform as the easiest way to get into DeFi.

It should be noted that this partnership is announced amidst an insane rally of Ethereum (ETH) fees. As covered by U.Today previously, some basic operations were charged with $100 fees during periods of maximum network congestion.