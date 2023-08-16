Everlodge (ELDG) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August, 2023 while The Graph (GRT) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Getting Closer to Big Updates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) and The Graph (GRT) are going to attract new investors this year. Their negative price performance has caused many investors to sell their holdings, which is expected to trigger additional price declines before the end of August.

Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG) offers a number of rewards to token holders. These benefits have created significant excitement around the project.

Supporters of Everlogde (ELDG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Everlodge (ELDG) introduces Web3 to timeshares

Everlodge is pioneering DeFi innovations in the travel property and timeshare markets. Though its presale hasn’t started yet, experts believe it could offer huge returns. As a result, it's expected to sell out fast.

Everlodge breaks down the price of travel properties using NFTs. Rather than paying the full price, an investor can buy a fractional NFT that represents a percentage of the property. Accepted properties will include villas, vacation homes, and hotels. If the property increases in value, so will the investor's NFT.

To ensure each transaction is as easy as possible, all information will be stored on the blockchain. This way, it can never be disputed. This also reduces the amount of paperwork needed to complete a transaction.

Community will also play a big part in the Everlodge ecosystem. Everlodge token holders will be able to join the Everlodge rewards club. This unique club will offer a number of advantages. One advantage is free stays at hotels, vacation homes, and villas in the Everlodge ecosystem. This will work like a traditional timeshare.

The timeshare can also be used to generate a passive income. If an investor chooses not to use their time, they can sell it. Timeshares can be sold via the Everlodge bookings site or another third-party bookings platform such as Airbnb or VRBO.

Everlodge’s presale will start at a bargain price of just $0.01 per token.

The Graph (GRT) struggles with major resistance level since June

The Graph’s value continues to fall. Since April 2023, The Graph has faced consistent declines, losing 11.15% of its value over the past month alone. This has rocked investor confidence, triggering a rise in the number of The Graph sell orders.

At the time of writing, The Graph was trading at $0.1052. However, bearish investors believe it could fall below $0.010 on its current trajectory. This prediction is supported by many analysts, who believe that The Graph will fall further in August.

Cardano (ADA) community still confident despite security status debates

During the recent SEC announcements, Cardano might be classified as a security. This caused Cardano’s value to plummet from $0.37 to $0.26. Much like The Graph, Cardano is also struggling to recover.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano’s value has dropped by 6.63%. Cardano is now trading at $0.2922, and its daily trading volume has fallen below $200 million.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/