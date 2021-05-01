Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Steklo Launches with Seven Clients. Here's Why It Is Special One

News
Sat, 05/01/2021 - 15:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ethereum (ETH) developers report a crucial step toward migration to "proof of stake (PoS)"
Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Steklo Launches with Seven Clients. Here's Why It Is Special One
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Sajida Zouarhi, PM at Ethereum development studio ConsenSys, shared the details of the most eccentric Ethereum 2.0 testnet experiment so far. It is supported by seven Ethereum implementations!

When ETH1 meets ETH2: Introducing Steklo

According to Ms. Zouarhi, Ethereum (ETH) developers run a testnet environment that involves three Ethereum 1.0 clients (Besu, Geth and Nethermind) and four Ethereum 2.0 clients (Teku, Prysm, Lighthouse and Nimbus). This development testnet is dubbed "Steklo," which is Russian for "glass."

Ethereum 2,0 launches its first-ever PoS testnet
Image via Twitter

Seasoned Ethereum (ETH) researcher Diederik Loerakker (@protolambda) added that "new" Ethereum (ETH) clients will serve to ensure network consensus while "old" implementations should be referred to as "execution" implementations.

Developers will experiment with all 12 possible combinations between these implementations. One more specific of this testnet is its ultra-short lifespan. Steklo testnet will be alive for one day only, but developers have scheduled the next iterations.

The next "PoS testnets" will simulate the operations of proof of stake Ethereum (ETH) for much longer periods. Development efforts are coordinated in the "Rayonism" chat of Ethereum's R&D Discord room.

Ethereum (ETH) mining is on borrowed time

Also, the team working on Teku implementation by ConsenSys is working on bringing sharding to the Rayonism experiment.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum (ETH) researchers indicated the most likely timeframe for the last days of Ethereum (ETH) proof of work (PoW) mining to come.

Related
Here's When Ethereum Mining May End: Developers

Tim Beiko and Trenton van Epps claim that miners should brace themselves for the "end of 2021" as a conservative date for the breaking even of mining profitability.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Grayscale Acquires Close to 1 Billion in Crypto In Single Day
05/01/2021 - 18:39

Grayscale Acquires Close to 1 Billion in Crypto In Single Day
Yuri Molchan
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and LINK Price Analysis for May 1
05/01/2021 - 15:52

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and LINK Price Analysis for May 1
Denys Serhiichuk
article image Flare Networks Expands Collaboration with Gala Games, Purchases Unique NFT
05/01/2021 - 15:34

Flare Networks Expands Collaboration with Gala Games, Purchases Unique NFT
Vladislav Sopov