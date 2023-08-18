Ether Futures ETF Approval Might Be Bearish for Market, Analyst Says

No, potential approval of ETF on Ethereum (ETH) futures contracts will not trigger next rally for crypto

Chief Investment Officer at Moskovski Capital Bitcoin (BTC) analyst Lex Moskovski slams the uber-bullish sentiment of Ethereans excited by the potential approval of the Ether Futures ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ether Futures ETF approval might mark cycle top, analyst says

Analyst Lex Moskovski indicated at least three situations in which big "approval" events resulted in a massive crash for major cryptocurrencies. Markets plummeted after the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts listing by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and after Bitcoin Futures ETF approval in 2021.

CME Bitcoin futures marked the 2018 top.



Bitcoin Futures ETF marked the 2021 top.



Most shitcoin perps listings on FTX marked their tops.



Please, educate me how Ether-futures ETF is bullish for Ether. — Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) August 17, 2023

Also, the painful recession of 2021 followed the listing of Coinbase's COIN on NASDAQ, the first-ever cryptocurrency IPO. By press time, COIN is changing hands at $75, down 70% from the listing price.

For the majority of altcoins, their listings in the futures section of now-defunct FTX exchange also marked historic highs. Here's why potential approval of Ether-Futures ETF products in the U.S. should not be considered a bullish factor.

Typically, analysts wait for crypto ETF approval and claim that these announcements are able to trigger the much-anticipated rallies of major coins.

For instance, the launch of the first Bitcoin Spot ETF in the U.S. might rewrite trust in crypto as a mature asset class, some researchers say.

Technical analysis sending mixed signals

However, it is still unclear when the SEC would be ready to say the final word on ETFs on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Per the latest documents, verdicts might be delayed until Q1, 2024.

At the same time, technical analysis patterns hint at a bright future for the Ethereum (ETH) price in the midterm. A trader and analyst who goes by @IamCryptoWolf shared the "accumulation" pattern Ethereum (ETH) is going through.

$ETH is building a once in a life opportunity given this 1+ y ascending triangle accumulation pattern.

Having observed numerous accumulation phases during past market cycles, I can confidently say that this one stands out as one of the most robust and promising.

We're building… pic.twitter.com/FdwJw1oC3g — Wolf 🐺 (@IamCryptoWolf) August 18, 2023

The accumulation started in June 2022, below $850, and is therefore lasting for over 14 months. Should this pattern be valid, the road to $4,000 might be open, the analyst suggests.