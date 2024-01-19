Advertisement
AD

Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum whales are taking advantage of recent price drop
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 14:34
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A dormant Ethereum (ETH) whale, which had previously been inactive, has resumed its activity and made a significant move as the crypto market experienced a sharp drop.

Advertisement

According to Spotonchain, a whale revived after two years of dormancy to withdraw 5,580 ETH worth $13.76 million from Coinbase in recent hours. Depositing on exchanges often implies an intention to sell, while withdrawals might imply accumulation.

Notably, this whale was a big earner who made an estimated profit of over $31 million from ETH between Sept. 8, 2020, and March 9, 2022, before it entered dormancy.

Notably, Ethereum whales are taking advantage of the recent price drop across the markets to accumulate more tokens at a discount.

Cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday, with Bitcoin dropping back to around $40,000. Ethereum, which had surged in recent days while Bitcoin faltered, has also fallen. It was last down 1.25% at $2,484.  

Spotonchain reports that another massive whale with $25.8 million in total profit from ETH has taken advantage of the recent market dip to accumulate more tokens. The said whale recently withdrew a large chunk, 3,600 ETH worth $8.84 million, from the Binance crypto exchange, buying at a lower price.

ETH developers tease big announcement for Dencun upgrade

This week, Ethereum developers deployed the Dencun upgrade, which includes proto-danksharding (EIP-4844) on the Goerli testnet. This is a forerunner to projected deployment on the Ethereum mainnet, which is expected for the first quarter of 2024.

Related
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details

According to Ethereum Core developer Tim Beiko, Sepolia will be forking on Jan. 30 and Holesky on Feb. 7, while urging the community to expect an announcement regarding client releases in the upcoming week.

As for what might come after the Dencun upgrade, Paradigm predicts the Prague hard fork on Ethereum testnets by Q3,2024, and the mainnet by the end of the year.

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
2024/01/19 14:32
Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Most of Approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs Will Not Make It: Grayscale CEO
2024/01/19 14:32
Most of Approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs Will Not Make It: Grayscale CEO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Kicks Off 2024 With Major Updates and Improvements
2024/01/19 14:32
Cardano Kicks Off 2024 With Major Updates and Improvements
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops
Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
Most of Approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs Will Not Make It: Grayscale CEO
Show all