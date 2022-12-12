Decentral Games Partners with CoinGecko, Unveils Exclusive ICE Skin

The new skin is designed to allow metaverse enthusiasts to play ICE Poker for free and browse through Decentraland metaverse using Gecko as a 3D virtual digital avatar.

Decentral Games partners with CoinGecko, introduces Gecko ICE skin

According to the statement shared by Decentral Games, it has entered into a partnership with CoinGecko, a top-tier aggregator of cryptocurrency information, prices, historical performance, media content and so on. To celebrate the partnership, the two teams are distributing branded Gecko skins among Decentraland users.

1/ Missed your chance to claim our CoinGecko x @DecentralGames #airdrop last week? 🪂



Good news! We're dropping another 10K of our limited edition ICE Poker Wearable #NFT today 🐸



• December 12 at 8am EST

• Redeemable via Candy Rewards: https://t.co/raKP5Fvryl pic.twitter.com/onNvqrwKe2 — CoinGecko (@coingecko) December 12, 2022

With this limited edition skin, users can play ICE Poker by Decentraland and enter Sit-n-Go tournaments totally free of charge. Also, Gecko can be used as a fancy avatar for the Decentraland experience.

This drop follows a previous distribution of Gecko skins: on Dec. 7, 10,000 NFTs were launched through CoinGecko's loyalty program, the Candy Reward store.

Miles Anthony, CEO of Decentral Games, highlighted that this initiative was met with excitement by the global GameFi and NFT communities:

It's been amazing to see the unprecedented interest in the exclusive CoinGecko x ICE Poker Tournament wearable airdrop — all 10,000 were claimed in less than 24 hours! I'm looking forward to seeing Geckos at the ICE Poker tables and welcoming the CoinGecko community into Decentral Games and the metaverse.

Candy Reward is a CoinGecko module designed to allow website visitors to get loyalty points for participating in various digital community activities.

Decentral Games and CoinGecko co-host metaverse party in Decentraland

Bobby Ong, COO and co-founder of CoinGecko, is impressed by the products of Decentral Games and the roles they play in global metaverse disruption:

Decentral Games' ICE Poker is one of the leading play-to-earn metaverse games. We are honored to be a strategic partner, and for the opportunity to launch this limited-edition Gecko ICE Poker wearable, as a way to engage and celebrate our community.

The new distribution of ICE gaming skins will start on Dec. 12 in CoinGecko's Candy Reward module. All tokens will be airdropped on Friday, Dec. 16.

To celebrate the partnership and to increase the brands' visibility, the two teams will be hosting a Decentral Games and CoinGecko metaverse party on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 9:00 p.m. (EST).