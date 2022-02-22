Cthulhu Armageddon 2022 Brings Collective Wisdom to GameFi: Here’s How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cthulhu Armageddon 2022, a new-gen RPG, goes far beyond being just another game with tokens and rewards. Its design is set to be an experiment in how collective decision-making addresses missions and challenges.

Plethora of choices, one ending: What is Cthulhu Armageddon 2022?

Based on the Cthulhu mythos – in particular, on the narrative about the University of Miskatonic in Arkham - Cthulhu Armageddon 2022 (https://ca22.xyz/) invites its players to decide on choices and actions taken by fictional characters.

Ten key avatars in the game are students and professors at the university. As per the statement by CA22’s team, gameplay closely resembles The Truman Show. Nobody knows the end of the game and no one can predict whether the decisions of players will finally lead to the awakening of The Great Old One.

The game is 100% interactive: its gameplay and plot totally depend on users’ choices and decisions. At the same time, unlike that of competitors, its gaming logic has Ethereum (ETH) blockchain at its core.

This, inter alia, assures that all collective decisions of players will be irreversible and final.

Where NFTs and DAOs meet Lovecraftian aesthetics

Besides transactions associated with in-game activity, players also leverage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while completing CA22’s missions and challenges.

To play the game, a Web3 enthusiast should own at least one NFT. This asset is a tokenized form of a set of features required to make this or that choice. The plot twists are associated with Story NFTs, another type of in-game asset.

Story NFTs, besides being the crucial element of Cthulhu Armageddon 2022 gameplay, are utilized to incentivize players and to stimulate their activity.

Finally and importantly, to ensure fair participation in community-driven referendums, Cthulhu Armageddon 2022 introduced a token-based DAO-style voting mechanism. No player will be powerful enough to ruin the plot by corrupting his/her peers. At the same time, this feature makes the process of decision-making even more sophisticated and controversial, game devs have admitted.

Novel whitelisting system for more inclusive participation

To prepare its community for the public sale and to add an extra layer of competition, the CA22 team launched a leaderboard-like whitelisting mechanism.

Every player can track his/her in-game achievements just like in Web2 games. These achievements will help players to book their seats in the whitelist for the upcoming community-driven fundraising of Cthulhu Armageddon 2022.

Besides ordinary achievements, every day, a moderator will start a discussion on a new topic. It will involve a dilemma and possible actions: community members will be able to discuss on Discord and vote with their blockchain wallets.

For instance, in the first round, participants will discuss the role of celebrities and community activists in the success of NFT-centric products.