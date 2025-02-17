Cryptomus Exchange Unlocks New Options for Traders in 2025, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched in December 2024, Cryptomus Exchange is a cutting-edge centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem. It allows spot trading of cryptocurrencies as well as extra services for a secure and resource-effective journey in crypto markets.

Introducing Cryptomus, one-stop cryptocurrency trading ecosystem

Cryptomus , a high-performance all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, offers a number of tools for secure and newbie-friendly trading of cryptocurrencies on the spot markets. The platform’s userbase exceeds 400,000 crypto owners thanks to a feature-rich toolkit, a clear interface and deep liquidity for all assets available.

The Cryptomus Exchange operates with super-low fees: large volumes are charged as low as 0.04%. All deposits and withdrawals on Cryptomus are totally zero-fee. Traders bringing significant liquidity (starting from $2.5 in million trading volume) enjoy negative commissions: Cryptomus pays 0.01% to its active market makers for supporting and strengthening exchange liquidity.

Cryptomus's advanced matching mechanism employs sophisticated tech developments for keeping spreads tighter, reducing latency and speeding up order execution. Transactions such as cryptocurrency payments that need to be converted into stable coins and require auto-conversion are automatically matched against the exchange's order book and placed as maker rather than market orders. This mechanism significantly narrows the bid-ask spread and provides better trading conditions for all traders. With over 100,000 institutional clients transacting on the platform, trades are executed within the narrowest spreads in each order book.

Besides that, the exchange offers high-performance trading API for lightning-fast order execution and operational trade management for institutional market makers and brokers.

The global customer service of Cryptomus is available 24/7 via chat or email. Support agents speak 18 languages in hopes of meeting the needs of every customer.

Cryptomus adheres to strictest transparency and security standards

To guarantee an industry-leading level of security, the team of Cryptomus implemented multi-layer security measures. All users have their funds protected by AML (anti-money laundering), KYC (“know-your-customer”) checks and mandatory two-factor authentication.

Besides stringent internal checks and stress tests, the Cryptomus platform has undergone a third-party audit by CertiK, a tier-1 cybersecurity firm in Web3. The interactive audit badge is permanently demonstrated on Cryptomus's main webpage.

In order to protect users and minimize risks, every token that applies for listing on the exchange is thoroughly analyzed. Per the team’s statements, there is no place for “pump-and-dump” schemes on Cryptomus thanks to multi-stage due diligence checks.

In the next releases of Cryptomus, the exchange will receive a mobile version to allow all customers to trade on the go with no security or functionality trade-offs. To prevent its traders from losses, Cryptomus implemented restrictions on transfers upon password changes in accounts.

Single platform, various instruments: P2P exchange, explorer, payment gateway and more

Besides standard trading features, Cryptomus developed an easy-to-join staking dashboard for all major proof-of-stake (PoS) coins. Staking is available with 3-20% in APY for asset's, including TRX, BNB, DAI, ETH and so on. Staking programs start in three days.

Alongside with trading with an orderbook, Cryptomus users can benefit from exchanging funds on a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) platform via various fiat currencies: USD, EUR and so on.

For businesses, Cryptomus offers a dedicated solutions set. Its Payment Gateway is the product that allows online businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments, offering commission rates from as low as 0.4%. This product includes many useful features for businesses, like White Label, Mass Payouts, Payments by Fiat, Auto-Convert and Crypto Processing.

Simple and seamless integration with API, SDK tools and ready-made plugins allows anyone to experience the benefits of accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Last but not least, the exchange offers various tiers of partnership programs to let its clients benefit from their liquidity or social connections. The referral program allows traders to earn money by inviting new traders to Cryptomus and receiving 30% of the fees they pay for transactions. Participants of the Market Maker program get special conditions and bonuses by participating in the increasing liquidity on Cryptomus. Affiliate program attendees encourage their audience to try Cryptomus while the Broker Program onboards professional brokers to the exchange.