Coinweb Becoming The Largest Comparison Platform for Web3 Products

Launched in early June 2023, Coinweb evolved into a go-to source of cryptocurrency content for investors of various types.

De-obfuscating the crypto scene: What is Coinweb?

Introduced by a heavy-hitting team of cryptocurrency market professionals, Coinweb (Coinweb.com) is positioning itself to become the largest Web3 comparison site for Web3 companies in the blockchain segment.

Besides broadcasting cryptocurrency news and a digest, it publishes structured content in the form of rankings, comparisons, trend reviews, statistics, guides, and so on.

In a number of articles, Coinweb contributors cover previously unexplored topics such as “7 Soaring Blockchain Start-Ups in UAE for 2024,” together with evergreen trending updated digests such as “Which Countries Accept Crypto in 2024?” “11 Fastest Growing Crypto Exchanges in 2023 & 2024,” “Top 7 Crypto Trends for the Next Bull Market (2024),” etc.

Despite being in the nascent stage of development, Coinweb managed to reach the 100,000-monthly-user milestone. Its content is being observed by targeted readers from the USA, UK, and other English-speaking regions, countries and territories across the globe.

Coinweb’s “Learn” section includes crypto news, detailed guides and “Crypto Wiki” for newcomers interested in understanding the most critical concepts in crypto.

Independent fact-checking for unbiased trend coverage

Every piece of content released on Coinweb is fact-checked by independent experts : crypto OGs, developers, programmers, marketers, and so on. They have engaged industry experts to verify the content published.

For instance, texts on DeFi are fact-checked by Sam Kazemian, founder of Frax Finance and its associated L2 blockchain, Fraxchain while texts by VCs or stats are checked by Sachi Kimiya from Polygon Ventures arm.

Also, Coinweb's fact-checking team is supported by DeFi veterans, analysts and investors from all over the globe. Thus, with detailed, unbiased coverage of the latest trends, Coinweb is a reliable source of data for traders and crypto enthusiasts.

Content on Coinweb is accompanied by modern and convenient price trackers for Bitcoin (BTC) and dozens of mainstream altcoins.