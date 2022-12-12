Coinbase Intends to Support Flare (FLR) Token Airdrop

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will support the Flare (FLR) airdrop in the first half of 2023

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it will support the airdrop of the Flare (FLR) token to eligible XRP holders.

The Flare project, whose purpose is to bring smart contracts to the XRP Ledger and other networks, executed the snapshot of XRP holders back in December 2020.

Coinbase has warned that the FLR airdrop is not going to be available in Japan, Germany, New York, and Singapore due to regulatory roadblocks.

Fast-forward to late 2022, the much-hyped project is finally moving forward with the much-anticipated airdrop.

In late November, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported train volumes, confirmed that it would provide FLR token distribution to eligible customers on Jan. 9, 2023.

Kucoin, Bitstamp, Bitrue, Uphold, OkCoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, Gate.io, Upbit, and Bitso are among the exchanges that have also confirmed their support for FLR token distribution.

The project’s native token was originally called Spark, but the team has decided to drop the name.

As reported by U.Today , the network has reached more than 100 validators, ensuring its decentralization.

It now seems like Flare is finally ready for the much-awaited airdrop. The number of users that are expected to receive tokens is expected to reach 10 million.

Last July, Flare also introduced a project called Songbird, which is a canary network with its own SGB token.