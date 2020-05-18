Coinbase CEO Indicates Core Metrics in Crypto, Teases New Interface

News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 11:51
Vladislav Sopov
Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange, has hinted at progress in its user interface and explained which metric is 'core' for him
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Brian Armstrong is a software engineer and crypto entrepreneur who founded Coinbase in 2012. His platform pioneered numerous ideas in the cryptocurrency exchange realm.

More than trading

Mr. Armstrong demonstrated a sketch of how the future interface of Coinbase might look. He highlighted that he would like to add 'a feed on the home screen, and a bunch of mini apps in a sidebar'.

He also admitted that updates will address 'non-trading' features. So, the 'dApps' and 'Earning' tabs could be found in the Menu demonstrated on the sketch.

However, Mr. Armstrong unveiled that his team has much better ideas on interface design, but it's always useful to play with different interface and material options. 

Core growth metric

Mr. Armstrong also announced that his team tracks one metric which is of crucial importance for crypto adoption. According to him, it's 'non-trading monthly transacting users'.

This metric indicates the growth of the crypto economy. Particularly, it reflects the evolution of cryptocurrencies beyond 'trading and speculation'.

The Coinbase leader compared the ongoing 'trading and speculation' stage of market progress to the early years of the Internet with 'domain squatting'.

Related
OmiseGo (OMG) Price Surges 33%. Coinbase Pro May Be Involved

So, with this new stage of growth, the time to make 'those things' useful is coming, Mr. Armstrong concluded.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy