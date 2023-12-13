Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Rally in Big Trouble: Ominous Data Arrives

Arman Shirinyan
Cardano faces some serious pressure, but there's still hope
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 09:40
Cardano (ADA) Price Rally in Big Trouble: Ominous Data Arrives
Recent on-chain data has revealed an alarming trend: a significant decline in small wallet holdings, specifically those containing between 1-10 ADA. This drop, observed on Nov. 17, saw a staggering 98.1% decrease in such wallets, a phenomenon that historically signals capitulation and foreshadows a potential reversal in price trajectory.

This disconcerting development comes as Cardano's ADA token enjoyed a remarkable 65% increase in price since the noted date. The price chart paints a vivid picture of ADA's performance, reflecting a surge that momentarily placed Cardano as one of the frontrunners in the crypto market's rally. However, the sudden decrease in small wallets could spell trouble for the developing rally.

A decline in small wallet addresses can often be interpreted as a red flag, indicating that retail investors, typically associated with smaller holdings, may be losing confidence in the asset's potential to maintain its bullish momentum. The mass exit of such investors is frequently considered a precursor to broader market downturns, as it suggests a collective move toward liquidation and a reduction in buying pressure.

The price chart for ADA shows a volatile yet upward trend, with recent bullish candles signifying strong buying interest. However, the undercurrent of retail capitulation could undermine this positive sentiment. If the exit of small wallet holders continues, ADA may face an uphill battle to sustain its current valuation.

ADA's price is still showing commendable strength, and the ominous on-chain data presents a potential stumbling block. The substantial drop in small wallet addresses could be an early warning sign of changing tides for Cardano's price rally, but it is too early to make any predictions.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

