BTC, LTC and BNB Price Analysis for November 9

Price Predictions
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 15:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Bitcoin (BTC) have enough power to rise faster than altcoins?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The top coins remain in the bullish zone; however, others have already entered the correction phase.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday, the bulls were able to continue their run and gain a foothold above the 100% fibo ($64,895). At night, they managed to renew the absolute maximum, set at around $67,000. The pair tested the level of $68,560 this morning.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

At the moment, the volume of purchases has decreased slightly and the growth has slowed down. However, if the bulls resume their onslaught, then another bullish impulse could test the psychological level of $70,000 in the near future.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,978 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the main gainer today. The rate of the "digital silver" has rocketed by 23% over the last day.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Litecoin (LTC) is about to approach the mirror level at $279.7. Despite the sharp rise, the trading volume is not high, which means it might be difficult for bulls to break it from the first attempt.

If they fail to do that, one may expect the test of the support at $240 by the end of the week.

LTC is trading at $267 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only falling coin from today's list. The price of the native exchange coin has gone down by 1.16%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is stuck within the support at $630 and the resistance at $669. At the moment, the coin is trading sideways, which is confirmed by the low volume.

All in all, one needs to to wait until BNB approaches either the support or resistance to see which side seizes the initiative.

BNB is trading at $643 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

11/09/2021 - 15:40
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
