BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12

Which coin can rise the fastest on the ongoing bounce back?

The cryptocurrency market keeps correcting as all the top ten coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the weekend with a fall, going down 4%.

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the sideways trend between $43,800 and $32,000. At the moment, the bears are becoming weaker based on the trading sell-off volume that has been declining. Also, the Bitcoin futures trading session on the CME closed at the $37,325 mark, thus forming a gap.

In this case, a short-term rise for Bitcoin is the likely price action for the coming days.

BTC is trading at $35,868 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the fall has accounted for 1.32%.

Ethereum (ETH) is located in the zone where most of the liquidity is focused. Yesterday's decline stopped in the $2,300 area, which confirms the power of the buyers. Should the trading volume increase, ETH may reach the $2,900 level next week.

ETH is trading at $2,437 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is going down faster than Ethereum (ETH) as the decline has constituted 4%.

Despite the fall, XRP might show a short-term growth from the current price levels as the selling trading volume is low. If the bulls manage to seize the initiative, there are chances for XRP to start testing the resistance at $0.92 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.8368 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost 3.54% of its value over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) has successfully bounced off the support at $1.33 on the daily chart. The rise may continue if the buyers can fix around the current levels. The trading volume is relatively high, which means that the growth to the next resistance at $1.70 may happen shortly.

ADA is trading at $1.47 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, going down by 5.33%.

Binance Coin (BNB) also looks bullish despite the price decrease. The selling trading volume has dropped to the minimum marks. This means that the bears are running out of power to keep pushing the price deeper. That is why, the likely scenario is the retest of the resistance at $403.

BNB is trading at $344 at press time.