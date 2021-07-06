Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOGE Price Analysis for July 6

Price Predictions
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 13:31
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the bounce back transform to long-term growth?
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOGE Price Analysis for July 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could seize the initiative and all top 10 coins have come back to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $34,000, rising by 2% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading above the support at $32,000 which means that bulls keep dominating the situation. If the situation remains the same, there are chances to test the liquidity zone at around $37,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,229 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.40% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is coming back to the zone of $2,400 where the recent fall started from. The trading volume is low which means that traders are still accumulating their positions. In this case, the growth may continue to the next level at $2,555 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,318 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list, rocketing by 7.56%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView
BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) broke the resistance at $310, having confirmed the ongoing bulls' pressure.

Related
BTC, XRP, LTC, LINK, and XLM Price Analysis for July 5

If the daily candle closes above this level, there is a high probability to get to the next resistance at $346 within a few days.

BNB is trading at $317.74 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is less of a gainer as the price rise has accounted for only 3.27%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) is approaching the resistance at $1.50. If the altcoin fixes the day near this level, there are high chances to see a breakout and the ongoing rise to the next mark at $1.60.

ADA is trading at $1.4425 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the least gainer today as its rate has increased by only 1.45%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the rate of DOGE has risen the least, it remains trading above the support zone at $0.22. If buyers can hold control of the situation, the vital mark at $0.25 can be attained soon. 

DOGE is trading at $0.2368 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
07/06/2021 - 16:36

Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
07/06/2021 - 15:50

ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
07/06/2021 - 15:29

Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya