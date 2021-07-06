BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOGE Price Analysis for July 6

Original U.Today article

Can the bounce back transform to long-term growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could seize the initiative and all top 10 coins have come back to the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $34,000, rising by 2% over the last day.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading above the support at $32,000 which means that bulls keep dominating the situation. If the situation remains the same, there are chances to test the liquidity zone at around $37,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,229 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.40% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is coming back to the zone of $2,400 where the recent fall started from. The trading volume is low which means that traders are still accumulating their positions. In this case, the growth may continue to the next level at $2,555 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,318 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list, rocketing by 7.56%.

Binance Coin (BNB) broke the resistance at $310, having confirmed the ongoing bulls' pressure.

If the daily candle closes above this level, there is a high probability to get to the next resistance at $346 within a few days.

BNB is trading at $317.74 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is less of a gainer as the price rise has accounted for only 3.27%.

Cardano (ADA) is approaching the resistance at $1.50. If the altcoin fixes the day near this level, there are high chances to see a breakout and the ongoing rise to the next mark at $1.60.

ADA is trading at $1.4425 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the least gainer today as its rate has increased by only 1.45%.

Even though the rate of DOGE has risen the least, it remains trading above the support zone at $0.22. If buyers can hold control of the situation, the vital mark at $0.25 can be attained soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2368 at press time.