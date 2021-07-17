BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 17

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) fall slower than the other altcoins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with ongoing bearish pressure as the majority of the coins remain red.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed the bearish trend, falling by 6.63% over the past week.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the level of $32,190, which means that the ongoing decline is the more likely scenario at the moment.

The last support before a potential sharp drop is the zone around $30,000. If bears break it, the price decrease may continue to $24,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,396 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking worse than Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has gone down by 1.26% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading within the falling channel with no growing signals. The $1,730 level is the last one before the more profound decline to around $1,500. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that there are few buyers who want to buy at the current rate.

Ethereum is trading at $1,867 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, going down by almost 3%.

XRP made a false breakout of the $0.70 mark, which means that sellers keep dominating the market. Buyers are showing no efforts to restore the price to at least $0.60. In this case, the decrease may continue to the nearest support at $0.505 where bulls may seize the initiative.

XRP is trading at $0.5794 at press time.