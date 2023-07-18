BRISE Holders Introduced With Staking on Gate.io Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a bid to advance its portfolio of digital solutions, Bitgert has recently announced its plans to initiate the development of a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency exchange, following a community vote. This move marks an exciting turning point for the blockchain technology company, with development scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, 2023.

Bitgert starts up development process

Bitgert had originally considered developing a decentralized freelancer platform, per its initial roadmap. However, with the burgeoning interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital transactions, the idea of a P2P crypto exchange was also put on the table. A P2P exchange could potentially provide more significant exposure and offer broader opportunities for attracting users, thereby enhancing the project's value and reach.

Just announced our exciting plans to develop our P2P exchange!



Thanks to everyone who voted in the poll. Development will begin on August 1, 2023.



Stay tuned for updates! #P2Pexchange #crypto https://t.co/qo8PKRltVu — Bitgert - $BRISE (@bitgertbrise) July 18, 2023

The decision was ultimately left to the community, highlighting Bitgert's commitment to fostering a collaborative and transparent environment. The community vote overwhelmingly favored the development of the P2P crypto exchange, reaffirming the importance of decentralized exchanges in today's digital economy.

P2P exchanges operate by enabling buyers and sellers to trade directly with each other, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This decentralized approach to trading is gaining popularity due to its potential to provide greater transparency, lower costs and increased privacy.

Announcing staking initiatives

In addition to the announcement about the P2P exchange, Bitgert has also unveiled its "Lock & Earn BRISE" program. This new initiative, which will be launched on Gate.io's "HODL & Earn" platform, offers a 100% annual percentage rate (APR) with a 90-day investment term. The lock-up period will start from July 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

Exciting news for #BRISE coin holders! Now you can stake on https://t.co/kCJAqUnMnP exchange and earn a whopping 100% APY.



Don't miss out on this opportunity.



Visit https://t.co/t5E0VYsWrJ for more details. #cryptocurrency #staking #passiveincome — Bitgert - $BRISE (@bitgertbrise) July 18, 2023

The "Lock & Earn BRISE" program provides an opportunity for Bitgert community members to earn rewards by locking up their BRISE tokens. This initiative is a further testament to Bitgert's commitment to reward its users and create additional value within its ecosystem.

With these latest developments, Bitgert is poised to further strengthen its footprint in the crypto industry, offering innovative solutions designed to leverage the power of blockchain technology. As the development of the P2P exchange kicks off, Bitgert's users and followers eagerly anticipate updates on this exciting new venture.