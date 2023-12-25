Borroe Finance (ROE) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A shift is underway in the crypto sphere as market players spotlight one of the new DeFi projects as the perfect investment vehicle to onboard. The switch to Borroe Finance (ROE ) is driven by the diminishing influence of some previous-gen assets.

Borroe Finance (ROE) Launches Next Round

Borroe Finance (ROE) has presented itself as the next investment hub for institutional investors. This innovative project rose to prominence after its presale projection pointed at a potential to realize 300% ROI. As a result, investors across the digital asset market are jumping ship to benefit from Borroe Finance (ROE) as it heads to complete its public presale.

Besides its price path, Borroe Finance stands out in the financial world as a funding marketplace for Web3 users to raise funds via trading future earnings for cash. This fundraising process is utterly straightforward and seamless, making Borroe Finance a top pick among Web3 users. The platform also incorporates the standards of Web3, which emphasizes inclusivity, transparency, and decentralization.

ROE has reached 75% of the anticipated 300% growth in its presale, rising from $0.0100 in the beta stage to $0.0175 in the third stage.

Bitcoin Cash Q3 Report Sees Liquidity Rise To $1.60 Billion

According to a recent report, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) crushed a noteworthy milestone in the third quarter of 2023. The report revealed that Bitcoin Cash's liquidity pool soared as high as $1.60 billion in Q3, which is a positive outlook compared to previous quarters. CryptoCompare, a data analytic platform, published this report on its official website on December 11.

Several factors contributed to this astounding success, including Bitcoin Cash's integration into payment platforms BitPay and GoCrypto. Further, Detoken, a decentralized exchange, launched on the BCH blockchain in the third quarter. This launch attracted institutional investors, who, in turn, attracted liquidity to Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) lost 10.04% of its market value between December 11 and December 17, dropping from $251.1 to $225.9. The decline in BCH comes amid a market-wide correction. With Bitcoin Cash exchanging hands at $229.2, experts expect a 9.5% increase in the price of BCH to reclaim $251.1 in the coming days.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Slumps To New Levels

Ethereum Classic joins the list of top losers in the market as upside momentum erodes on the ETC chart. This price action, which commenced on December 11, saw Ethereum Classic (ETC) shed a substantial portion of its value. Experts attributed this decline to bulls exiting their positions on Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Initially, the Ethereum Classic bulls pushed the price of ETC as high as $22 earlier in December, coinciding with the general increase throughout the market. However, as the market settled for a breather following weeks of consecutive uptrend, ETC followed suit, with its price now heading toward previous lows. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator also reflects the presence of sellers in the Ethereum Classic market, which could spell bearishness for ETC in the coming days.

As shown on the charts, Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped 9.11% from $21.97 to $19.96 between December 11 and December 17. With the bears still in control, experts expect ETC to fall as low as $18.00 in the subsequent days, losing 10% of its market value.