    BONK, PEPE, FLOKI Meme Coins in Red

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 13:58
    Almost all largest meme coins are losing value amid stagnant market, data says
    BONK, PEPE, FLOKI Meme Coins in Red
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    All of the largest memetic cryptocurrencies in the top 100 are underperforming today. Mainstream meme coin giants are losing value as the market tumbles. By contrast, in the segment of mid-cap and small-cap meme cryptocurrencies, there are a number of decent upsurges today.

    BONK, PEPE, FLOKI, SHIB all losing value today

    Bonk (BONK), a popular community-centric meme coin, is the second worst performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours. With a 2.4% price loss overnight, the BONK price has plunged to $0.00002136. The capitalization of BONK has slippee to $1.65 billion, CoinGecko data says.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Pepe (PEPE), the first large frog coin, is also in the red in the last 24 hours. The PEPE price has dipped below $0.0000135 after a 1.6% overnight drop. The coin lost its place in the top 30 meme coins.

    Floki (FLOKI), another canine meme coin with a big community, lost about 2% overnight. Right now, Floki (FLOKI) is leaving the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    The largest dog-coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are down by 1-1.5%. 

    Largest Solana meme crypto Dogwifhat (WIF) seems to be the only large meme coin in the green. Fueled by a 1.8% overnight upsurge, its price jumped to $1.07. Capitalization of WIF exceeded $1.05 billion.

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two biggest cryptocurrencies, are up by 1% today. Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to stay above $103.600.

    Smaller meme coins MOG, BRETT, by contrast, surging

    Ethereum (ETH), after a short rally of green candles, has secured its position above $2,600. Trading volume for both if the largest cryptocurrencies is losing steam.

    In the cohort of smaller cryptocurrencies, meme coins, by contrast, are surging today. Newcomer Ket (KET) is leading the way with a 14.7% upsurge. Capitalization of the new cat-coin targets $500 million.

    Mog Coin (MOG) and Based Brett (BRETT), two popular meme cryptos, are up by 3.6% today each, hitting $0.000001101 and $0.0723, respectively.

    The crypto market benchmark is down by 0.8% today.

