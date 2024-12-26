BlockDAG’s New Pre-Sale Hits Milestones in 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BlockDAG (BDAG) has rewritten the playbook for crypto success. With impressive fundraising and a rapidly expanding community, this layer 1 project has drawn undeniable attention from the crypto community.

Starting with modest beginnings, BlockDAG has seen remarkable growth, fueled by its innovative approach and strong market presence. As 2025 approaches, all signs point to even greater achievements, building on a year defined by technical progress and influential partnerships.

BlockDAG (BDAG) becoming promising crypto presale

BlockDAG’s presale has taken the crypto market by storm, securing its place as the biggest crypto presale of the year. It began humbly with batch one, offering BDAG coins at just $0.001.

This growth is a testament to the enthusiasm and belief in this layer 1 project.

This extraordinary journey is far from over, with the presale marching confidently toward its ambitious goal. Coupled with strong community support and promising developments, BDAG’s bright future hints at even greater milestones that will further solidify its place as a major force in the market.

The rise of BlockDAG’s active community

BlockDAG’s growth story isn’t just about numbers—it’s about people. By the end of 2024, the number of unique BDAG holders has soared past 170,000, showcasing widespread trust in this layer 1 project from crypto enthusiasts around the globe.

Adding to the momentum, BlockDAG made two groundbreaking launches this year: the X1 Miner App and the TG Tap Miner. The X1 Miner App, with over 300,000 active users, brings cryptocurrency mining to the palm of users’ hands. With its simple design and efficient technology, users can mine BDAG without draining their phone’s battery—a perfect solution for those entering the mining world.

Meanwhile, the TG Tap Miner, with 105,000 active users, turns mining into an engaging game on the Telegram app, offering rewards for every tap. This thriving ecosystem of users and tools has made BlockDAG a community-driven success, laying the groundwork for even greater adoption in the years to come.

BlockDAG made significant strides in its technical evolution throughout 2024, with the deployment of its Alpha Testnet in September. Operating with about 100 nodes, this phase was a testing ground, unveiling expected challenges and invaluable insights to refine the system.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Beta Testnet soon in 2025 promises to elevate the testing process by simulating mainnet functionalities like token management and supporting large-scale node setups and miner integrations.

Meanwhile, October saw the completion of Phase 1 development, marking the finish line for the DAG-based core blockchain. While BlockDAG could technically launch now, the focus remains on additional features and achieving presale goals.

Beyond its technical achievements, BlockDAG has cemented its position as the biggest crypto presale of 2024 with high-profile partnerships. Collaborating with Inter Milan, a global football powerhouse, and UFC champion Alex Pereira, BlockDAG has expanded its reach into sports, enhancing fan engagement and reflecting its drive to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

BlockDAG’s next chapter: What’s coming in 2025

With a thriving community of 170,000 holders, and two widely popular apps, BlockDAG has built a solid foundation for what lies ahead.

The next year promises to be transformative, and those who join now may be positioning themselves at the forefront of BlockDAG’s exciting future.

