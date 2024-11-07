    BlockDAG's (BDAG) BULLRUN100 Offer Fuels Next Pre-Sale Phase as Community Closely Tracks SHIB, WIF Performance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) shares details of its brand-new offer
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG's (BDAG) BULLRUN100 Offer Fuels Next Pre-Sale Phase as Community Closely Tracks SHIB, WIF Performance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market is witnessing fresh developments, with several standout players drawing attention. First on the radar, the Shiba Inu community is concerned as 5.8 billion SHIB coins were burned recently, sparking conversations. Meanwhile, Dogwifhat, a meme coin competitor, has seen its price dip, leaving followers closely monitoring any signs of a bounce back. 

    BlockDAG (BDAG) is turning heads with its revamped website and a successful presale that has hit an impressive milestone. To add to the excitement, BDAG has introduced a limited-time offer called the BULLRUN100, the offer gives early airdrop access and a 100% bonus effectively doubling coin purchases for buyers.

    Massive 5.8 billion SHIB coin burn raises eyebrows

    The alert came after a huge burn of over 5.8 billion SHIB coins, valued at approximately $100,000, that took place in just 24 hours. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    'Ethereum Is Completely Broken Utility Coin': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans

    This burn represents a significant 252,910% increase compared to regular burns, prompting the team to caution that this could be a short-term attention grab by some projects attempting to attract SHIB buyers. They advise the community to conduct thorough research and examine a project’s goals and team before committing to any initiative claiming to burn SHIB. The team’s message encourages careful consideration, reminding the community to avoid impulsive decisions and stay informed.

    Advertisement

    Dogwifhat (WIF) seeking for new support

    Dogwifhat (WIF) has hit a rough patch, with its price sliding over 7% to a recent low of $2.36, as holders continue to sell off their shares. This drop has brought the altcoin’s weekly performance down by over 6%, leaving some wondering about its stability.

    After slipping below the critical support level of $2.4712, analysts suggest WIF could potentially retest support at $2.24 if the bearish trend persists. Historical patterns indicate that WIF might see a recovery if it hits this key level again. Although the technical indicators currently show bearish signals, WIF’s oversold condition could attract buyers seeking a possible bounce, making it a situation worth watching.

    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) early airdrop access and 100% bonus studied by newcomers

    For those exploring the crypto landscape, BlockDAG (BDAG) emerges as a standout with remarkable growth and strong community interest. BDAG’s presale has achieved a new milestone while its recent website revamp reflects the project’s ambition to redefine the future of decentralized finance. The updated website now features a streamlined, intuitive interface that enhances the user experience and underscores BDAG’s readiness to lead in the crypto space.

    As Shiba Inu faces concerns over substantial burn rates, and Dogwifhat battles its price challenges, BlockDAG is capturing interest as a stable and promising choice. 

    Now in Batch 25, BDAG coins are priced at $0.022.  

    Responding to the high demand, BlockDAG recently launched an exclusive bonus code, BULLRUN100, which doubles BDAG purchases and also provides early access to the BDAG airdrop, making the offer the golden ticket for buyers. Buyers entering the code during checkout receive twice the BDAG coins, adding a significant boost to their holdings. This bonus has generated considerable interest, as BDAG offers an opportunity for buyers looking to make an impactful entry into the market. 

    Shiba Inu’s burn of over 5.8 billion coins seems aimed at capturing attention, yet the team cautions holders to be wary of quick money grabs. Dogwifhat’s recent price decline has raised concerns, but past trends suggest a potential rebound if it retests key support levels.

    In contrast, BlockDAG’s efforts extend beyond trends, actively reshaping decentralized finance with innovative technology and strong community backing. 

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 17:00
    Brad Garlinghouse: “I Hope Dems Find Way to Hold Gary Gensler Accountable For Ignoring Law”
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 16:23
    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brad Garlinghouse: “I Hope Dems Find Way to Hold Gary Gensler Accountable For Ignoring Law”
    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD