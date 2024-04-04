BlockDAG Introduces Low-Code and No-Code Solutions, Bitwise Awaits ETF Approval

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto world is excited about the groundbreaking news unfolding amid the broader market correction. Bitwise has joined BlackRock and Grayscale and is awaiting approval for its spot ETH ETF.

The BlockDAG (BDAG) project is especially noteworthy since it’s in its sixth presale batch, with BDAG priced at $0.035 each, having raised $12.7 million thus far. The presale price will increase gradually with each batch, reaching $0.05 upon the platform's official launch on exchanges.

Bitwise awaits SEC’s ETH ETF approval

Bitwise has submitted an application to the US SEC for a spot Ethereum ETF, setting it apart from competitors by not including staking in its proposal. The application, filed on March 28th, comprises the essential S-1 and Form 19b-4 documents needed for public security offerings and amendments to stock exchange rules.

Joining the ranks with eight other contenders, such as Grayscale and BlackRock, Bitwise is now in line for the SEC's verdict. The review process by the SEC is currently entangled with an inquiry into Ethereum's status as a security, resulting in delayed decisions on ETH ETF approvals.

BlockDAG voted as best presale after V2 whitepaper launch

At the core of the BlockDAG ecosystem are BDAG coins, which function as access keys to various decentralized applications (dApps), necessitating users to possess these coins to unlock specific features. This incentivization model encourages active participation by rewarding users with staking rewards, thereby driving engagement and adoption. In addition, BlockDAG presents a Low code/No code platform, empowering individuals to create utility tokens, meme tokens, and NFTs without the need for extensive coding skills.

