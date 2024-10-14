Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Heading Towards New Milestones as Cardano (ADA) Price Surges

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale hits new levels in Q4 2024
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Heading Towards New Milestones as Cardano (ADA) Price Surges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In early Q4 2024, Cardano (ADA) value has shown modest growth. It remains stable amid market volatility, supported by a solid community.

    While the top crypto ETH is dipping, BlockDAG in presale is breaking all records. Its recent testnet launch is attracting blockchain developers and enthusiasts. 

    This could be the last opportunity for early adopters to see significant gains.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Shines Green Amid $78.68 Million Mysterious Whale Transfer
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Offers 'Bitcoin Crash Course' as BTC Eyes $65,000
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours

    Ethereum (ETH) price dips on sell-off expectations

    Recent market observations have noted a noticeable Ethereum price dip. This change follows news of a possible sale by the Chinese government. They may sell Ethereum that was taken in the PlusToken scam. About 7,000 ETH, worth roughly $16.7 million, moved from the scam's wallets raising concerns about potential effects on Ethereum's market stability.

    Advertisement

    Authorities have seized a vast amount of cryptocurrency from the PlusToken scheme, a major fraud that occurred between 2018 to 2019. However, Ethereum is not affected until now. As these assets begin to circulate, market watchers are worried. They think the Ethereum price dip could worsen if these holdings are sold.

    Cardano's (ADA) performance looks stable

    This year, the Cardano (ADA) value has seen modest growth. Although not as dramatic as some might hope, ADA has maintained stability. Early in the year, it reached a peak but struggled to keep those gains over time.

    Despite these challenges, the Cardano (ADA) value has not plummeted drastically. This stability is due to strong community support and the backing of the ADA Foundation. Market corrections and inherent volatility often shake the crypto world. However, the Cardano (ADA) value remains a topic of interest because of its resilient nature.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) breaks the bank in pre-sale

    Big part of the buzz comes from BlockDAG's recent technological advancements and the successful launch of their testnet.

    The new testnet has enhanced the platform's capabilities letting the community engage with the blockchain. This hands-on experience has sparked intense interest. Blockchain developers and crypto enthusiasts are eager to explore BlockDAG's potential.

    Currently at batch 24, with a selling price of $0.0206 per coin, BlockDAG has already sold a notable amount of coins. 

    Its current trajectory suggests that now is the prime time to buy before the presale wraps up. With each batch selling out fast, the value of BDAG coins is surging.

    BlockDAG's recent surge shows it will reach new goals of its progress soon.

    Discover More About BlockDAG:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD