BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Heading Towards New Milestones as Cardano (ADA) Price Surges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In early Q4 2024, Cardano (ADA) value has shown modest growth. It remains stable amid market volatility, supported by a solid community.

While the top crypto ETH is dipping, BlockDAG in presale is breaking all records. Its recent testnet launch is attracting blockchain developers and enthusiasts.

This could be the last opportunity for early adopters to see significant gains.

Ethereum (ETH) price dips on sell-off expectations

Recent market observations have noted a noticeable Ethereum price dip. This change follows news of a possible sale by the Chinese government. They may sell Ethereum that was taken in the PlusToken scam. About 7,000 ETH, worth roughly $16.7 million, moved from the scam's wallets raising concerns about potential effects on Ethereum's market stability.

Authorities have seized a vast amount of cryptocurrency from the PlusToken scheme, a major fraud that occurred between 2018 to 2019. However, Ethereum is not affected until now. As these assets begin to circulate, market watchers are worried. They think the Ethereum price dip could worsen if these holdings are sold.

Cardano's (ADA) performance looks stable

This year, the Cardano (ADA) value has seen modest growth. Although not as dramatic as some might hope, ADA has maintained stability. Early in the year, it reached a peak but struggled to keep those gains over time.

Despite these challenges, the Cardano (ADA) value has not plummeted drastically. This stability is due to strong community support and the backing of the ADA Foundation. Market corrections and inherent volatility often shake the crypto world. However, the Cardano (ADA) value remains a topic of interest because of its resilient nature.

BlockDAG (BDAG) breaks the bank in pre-sale

Big part of the buzz comes from BlockDAG's recent technological advancements and the successful launch of their testnet.

The new testnet has enhanced the platform's capabilities letting the community engage with the blockchain. This hands-on experience has sparked intense interest. Blockchain developers and crypto enthusiasts are eager to explore BlockDAG's potential.

Currently at batch 24, with a selling price of $0.0206 per coin, BlockDAG has already sold a notable amount of coins.

Its current trajectory suggests that now is the prime time to buy before the presale wraps up. With each batch selling out fast, the value of BDAG coins is surging.

BlockDAG's recent surge shows it will reach new goals of its progress soon.

