Bitget Announces KCGI 2023 Trading Tournament With $2.6 Million Prize Pool

Seasoned traders and crypto newbies now have an opportunity to compete for a set of exciting rewards.

Bitget invites traders to compete for $2.6 million, Tesla and helicopter

Bitget, a crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023, an extraordinary global crypto spot, futures, demo trading and copy trading competition.

Proudly marking its fourth edition, KCGI 2023 promises a captivating array of contests, a roulette game and a live session. Traders worldwide are poised to compete for a prize pool of up to 2,650,000 USDT, accompanied by an array of unusual prizes, including a Tesla Cybersquad and an Airbus H135 helicopter.

KCGI 2023 kicks off Aug. 18 with the Spot Trading Contest, followed by the Demo Trading, Futures Copy Trading and Futures Trading Contests.

Additionally, participants will be treated to two spectacular events — a riveting roulette game and a live roulette session — where a variety of prizes, such as an iPhone and a Tesla Cyberquad, await the potential winners.

Bitget's groundbreaking rebranding initiative and fifth anniversary has positioned KCGI 2023 as a major event for various categories of traders, symbolizing Bitget's evolution into a dynamic, diverse and vibrant cryptocurrency exchange.

EmpowerX Summit kicks off in Singapore in September

As participants engage in this trading contest, they will unlock the full potential of Bitget's cutting-edge platform.

This rapidly growing CEX offers a captivating trading journey, empowering traders to thrive and adapt in the ever-changing crypto landscape.

Gracy Chen, managing director at Bitget, is excited by the innovative nature of latest Bitget events:

As we gear up for KCGI 2023, we are thrilled to present traders worldwide with an exceptional opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for the most remarkable prize pool we ever have. At Bitget, we believe in fostering a dynamic and diverse cryptocurrency exchange, and KCGI represents another step towards achieving that vision. With an exciting lineup of contests, including spot trading, futures, and copy trading, we invite participants to join us in this trading extravaganza and experience the smarter trading journey that Bitget offers. We look forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of our global trading community as we embark on this exhilarating journey together

As Bitget commemorates five years of operations, the company has launched a series of initiatives and partnerships in addition to KCGI 2023. Of which, the highly-anticipated EmpowerX Summit, set to take place in Singapore this September, will bring together industry experts and crypto enthusiasts for insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

Bitget is also undergoing a significant transformation with its rebranding efforts centered around the "Trade smarter" philosophy, symbolizing its commitment to empowering traders with intelligently-designed tools.