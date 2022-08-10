Bitcoin.com Now Supports Storage and Exchange of 100+ ERC-20 Tokens

Bitcoin.com, one of the most popular centralized cryptocurrency wallets for crypto pros and newbies, announces a massive functionality update designed to advance its usability and resource efficiency.

100+ ERC-20 tokens now available on Bitcoin.com

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Bitcoin.com, a newbie-friendly cryptocurrency ecosystem, is ready to advance its ecosystem of tokens supported.

Bitcoin.com integrates the support of storage and exchange for 100+ mainstream cryptocurrencies of Ethereum's ecosystem (ERC-20 tokens). Namely, the wallet will support an array of key DeFi tokens, including the likes of Alchemix (ALCX), dYdX (DYDX), Lido Finance (LDO), Convex Finance (CVX) and so on.

To strenthen its proposition for fans of the NFT segment, Bitcoin.com integrates a large group of cryptocurrencies associated with digital collectibles (NFTs) and leading Metaverses. The platform will support storage and swaps of Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE) and more.

In addition, Bitcoin.com adds support for blue-chip altcoins such as Polygon Network (MATIC), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and The Graph (GRT).

More stablecoins for flexible portfolios

Bitcoin.com representatives are excited by the opportunities the new release unlocks for altcoin holders, traders, investors, liquidity providers and "yield farmers":

The expansion will allow Bitcoin.com wallet to better serve its millions of users, who simply care about ease of use and transacting with their favorite coins.

As more traders are rebalancing their portfolios to make them more conservative, Bitcoin.com integrated the support of mainstream centralized stablecoins such as U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and Gemini USD (GUSD), as well as their decentralized alternatives, Dai (DAI), Frax Finance (FRAX) and so on.

For all assets, Bitcoin.com allowed storage and cross-protocol swaps. Also, Bitcoin.com allows the purchasing of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with credit cards.