Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 20

Sun, 06/20/2021 - 14:24
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Bitcoin retest $35,000 before the decline continues?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are giving no chance for even a short-term bounce back. Respectively, all the top 10 coins remain in the red zone.

Due to the ongoing bearish influence, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising and now is 45 percent.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above $35,000, having confirmed the bearish scenario. Its price has gone down by almost 6 percent over the last day.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might show a short-term bounce. The trading volume tends to increase, which means that there is a high chances of an uptick to the resistance around $35,000 where most of liquidity is focused. Also, there is an unfilled gap located in that zone.

On the higher time-frame charts, Bitcoin (BTC) is oversold. However, the bearish trend might not have finished. In this case, there is a high possibility to see a test of the formed mirror level at $34,700, followed by the ongoing decline.

On the weekly time frame, the situation is bearish as buyers could not gain footing above the $40,000. At the moment, Bitcoin (BTC) is in the accumulation phase.

If sellers break the $32,000 mark and fix below it, the next level where bulls may seize the opportunity is $23,700.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,970 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

