Bitcoin (BTC) About to Enter 'Hope' Market Stage – Close to 'Euphoria,' Analyst Says

Mon, 05/29/2023 - 13:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
This crypto analyst is optimistic about future Bitcoin price rise, according to his tweet
Bitcoin (BTC) About to Enter 'Hope' Market Stage – Close to 'Euphoria,' Analyst Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has taken to Twitter to share a positive forecast for the Bitcoin price in the near future. He posted a diagram of the stages of the psychology of a market cycle to show where he believes BTC is by now.

According to his tweet, he seems to be bullish on BTC as the flagship cryptocurrency is about to enter a positive stage.

"Bitcoin is about to enter the 'Hope' stage"

Martinez posted an image of "The Wall Street Cheat Sheet," a scheme that explains the emotions of traders that change as the market goes through different stages.

The analyst believes that Bitcoin is about to enter the "Hope" stage on this chart of emotions. In this stage, making the first price rally, an asset reaches the point of temporary consolidation and retracement. However, investors reckon that the asset has great potential for a further rise. At this stage, investors who stayed away during the first rally start to gradually come in. The chart shows this "hope stage" as a stage of accumulation of the asset in hopes of its further surge.

Next comes the stage of "Optimism," followed by "Belief" and "Thrill" and then finally by "Euphoria," when the price is expected to reach a peak value.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched Highest Level in Two Weeks

Bitcoin rises to $28,400 briefly

Since Saturday, May 27, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has put up growth of 6.04%, rising to the $28,400 zone from $26,840. This growth is believed to be attributed to the recent agreement about the $31.4 trillion U.S. national debt ceiling, which will prevent the U.S. from announcing a default.

By now, Bitcoin has climbed down 1.91%, now trading at $27,909 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The second largest crypto, Ethereum, followed BTC, surging 4.18% in the past 24 hours and hitting $1,918. By now, ETH has rolled back by 1.35%, changing hands at $1,901.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SNEK Cardano Meme Coin Surpasses 150 Million ADA Cap: Here's Why It's Historical
05/29/2023 - 14:17
SNEK Cardano Meme Coin Surpasses 150 Million ADA Cap: Here's Why It's Historical
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Gains 21% as Shibarium Utility Jumps
05/29/2023 - 13:55
Shiba Inu's BONE Gains 21% as Shibarium Utility Jumps
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Trading Volume Jumps on Leading South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Here's Why
05/29/2023 - 13:14
XRP Trading Volume Jumps on Leading South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide