Bingbon Social Trading Platform Is Now Available Through TradingView

Advanced social crypto trading platform Bingbon has announced that it will be integrated into the TradingView market analysis platform and social network. The company will provide direct access to its service directly from the TradingView website or desktop app.

TradingView user database counts over 30 million active daily users. From now on, Bingboin will be integrated into the web platform through API technology and will attract potential customers directly at the source of the target audience.

Users of the market analysis platform are now able to send orders directly from TradingView's website. In order to do that, they will need to connect their account or create a new one and then connect to the brokerage through the platform's web interface. Bingbon's integration will allow users from both websites to communicate with each other, which develops a stronger and like-minded community.

Partnership with TradingView creates numerous opportunities for Bingbon users and amplifies the user experience through simplifying the trading process for beginners. The integration will mean that users will be able to open orders directly on the chart provided by TradingView. It will help beginner traders to utilize their strategies without having to analyze different charts on different platforms. In addition to that, users will be able to follow investment ideas and realize them on the platform.

Previously, Bingbon implemented TradingView charts on its platform and added multiple charting tools, indicators and overlays. All Bingbon contract trading pairs are already available via TradingView for both viewing and charting. The brokerage already provides a simple and comprehensive user experience on both desktop and mobile applications and websites.

Bingbon's integration with TradingView will help it to create a transparent community built on trust and support. TradingView's ecosystem evolves every single day and, with brokerages like Bingbon, it will be further presented on the market as one of the best solutions for both professional and beginner traders.