Binance Expands Portfolio Margin Access Beyond VIP Circle

Binance has announced a major change in its Portfolio Margin program. Now, even if you do not have VIP status but your balance hits 100,000 USDT across your futures and cross margin accounts, you get to use a feature called Portfolio Margin. It is designed to make your trading money work harder and smarter, and until now, it was a perk for big-time traders only.

But that is not all. Binance is also rolling out a new Portfolio Margin Wallet. This tool puts three of your wallets – USD-M Futures, COIN-M Futures and Cross Margin – into one place. This means managing your funds is now smoother, and you can stretch your funds even further.

Portfolio Margin works by looking at your whole portfolio. It considers everything you have going on in futures and margin trading to see how much money you could make or lose. It is all about giving you more control over your trades and helping you find new chances to make a profit.

With Binance Portfolio Margin, you can use a big mix of assets (there are over 360 to choose from) as collateral. This is handy when you are trading in hundreds of different ways – 548 with Cross Margin, 281 with USD-M Futures and 49 with COIN-M Futures.

So, what's in it for you with Binance's Portfolio Margin? Here are the highlights: Use many different assets as collateral for lots of trading options. Get the most out of every dollar you invest. Balance the potential wins and losses across various trades. Have one wallet to manage three trading areas, making it easier to track your money and profit. Special API tools help you trade faster and more efficiently.

The decision to open up Portfolio Margin to more customers is part of Binance's strategy to give people better tools to make the most of their investment during this market cycle. The new single wallet makes everything simpler and provides better ways to trade on Binance.