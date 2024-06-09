Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Pre-Sale Campaign Might be Gaining Steam in June 2024 as Pepe (PEPE) and Book of Meme (BOME) Major Meme Coins Target Local Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the fact that the meme coin market has stopped rallying after a long period of growth, the top meme coins like Pepe are still bullish. Also, a new memecoin in the Solana market called Angry Pepe Fork is also showing signs of a bullish run.

Angry Pepe Fork may attract new supporters in 2024.

Angry Pepe Fork may attract new supporters in 2024.

Pepe (PEPE) regain traction as sell pressure loses steam

Pepe (PEPE) became one of the top meme coins in the market after its price soared more than 100% in the month of May. During this time, Pepe coin was setting new all-time highs every few days.

If not for the selling pressure in the market, Pepe might have reached the $0.000020 price level. Currently, the price of Pepe is fluctuating around the $0.0000134–$0.00001699 price range.

Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) unlocks new opportunities for fans

While Pepe’s massive price rally seems to have cooled off, Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) has become one of the best new meme coins to buy. It is currently priced at just $0.014 and is expected to give early investors 200% ROI during the presale.

With a circulating supply of $1.9 billion, Angry Pepe Fork is one of the rarest memecoin in the market. Its goal is to give early adopters and buyers a chance to earn free memecoin tokens and other rewards through its ‘Conquer To Earn’ system.

To win these rewards and get free coins, players need to have the APORK coin, fight and conquer zombie meme coins on the battlefield, and be very active. Staking is another method through which one can get free coins through the Angry Pepe Fork’s staking protocol. Here, owners of APORK tokens can lock their tokens for a particular period and get interest payments in the form of APY based on the time that the token is locked.

The available duration is 30 days, 60 days and 90 days. Whilst 30 days is ideal for investors who seek to explore the staking function, 90 days is for the investor who is willing to stake huge amounts of money.

Book of Meme (BOME) reaches fresh local peak

Book of Meme (BOME) reached an all-time high of $0.02805 during the massive rally in the meme coin market in March. Sadly, the rally did not last as the Book of Meme was affected by selling pressure. Luckily for BOME holders, it has started another upward price movement and has reached the $0.01500 region.

If this upward momentum continues, BOME might set another peak before the end of this year. Its technical indicators are currently bullish and support the rally to a new peak.

