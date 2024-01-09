Advertisement
AD

AI Data Marketplace Ta-da Secures $3.5 Million in Funding

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Initially incubated by Morningstar Ventures, project secured funding from clutch of highly reputed VC entities with ambitions to fuel blockchain data with AI
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 12:54
AI Data Marketplace Ta-da Secures $3.5 Million in Funding
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fresh funds will be used for the next phase of Ta-da’s infrastructure development and significant operations expansion. In addition, the team is set to order a stringent third-party cybersecurity audit of its technical design and processes.

Advertisement

Ta-da secures $3.5 million funding with GBV Capital, MultiverseX onboard

According to the official statement shared by its team, AI data marketplace Ta-da received fresh capital injection lead by layer-1 blockchain protocol MultiversX. Top-tier VCs, including the likes of GBV Capital, XVentures, NxGen and Spark Digital Capital, also backed Ta-da in its fundraising efforts.

In total, the round was completed with $3.5 million raised. 

In addition to helping expand its AI data marketplace, funds will be distributed to enhancing Ta-da’s marketing and communications, and hiring new team members. It will also support the commission of security audits to independently verify the integrity of its protocol.

Ta-da was founded to address the challenges of high-quality AI data being difficult and expensive to obtain. This has prevented AI companies from realizing their full potential. By providing a competitive marketplace where businesses can acquire reliable datasets, Ta-da enables AI innovation to flourish.

Ta-da was launched by CEO William Simonin, a renowned serial entrepreneur, while his brother Hasheur, founder of Meria.com and Tier 1 Web3 influencer in France. Other members of its advisory board include Luc Julia (creator of Apple's Siri) and Morningstar Ventures' CEO Danilo Carlucci.

Building inclusive and transparent AI data marketplace

In addition to meeting the needs of AI companies, Ta-da supports individuals who can earn tokens by recording and checking voice data. Using a gamified Web3 app, Ta-da allows “checkers” to perform microtasks and to be rewarded for the data they validate.

To support the launch of its native app and support a thriving marketplace for AI data, Ta-da will hold an IDO on xLaunchpad, the official token launchpad of MultiversX.

Related
Top AI Cryptos to Watch in 2024

The AI segment is one of the hottest trends in the global blockchain ecosystem in 2024. As covered by U.Today in its guide, net capitalization of AI tokens witnessed a triple-digit rally in the last 12 months.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
2024/01/09 13:47
Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
2024/01/09 13:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed
2024/01/09 13:47
1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Memeinator Presale Smashes Past $3M Mark as Crypto Market Rallies
Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed
Show all