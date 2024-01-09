AI Data Marketplace Ta-da Secures $3.5 Million in Funding

Fresh funds will be used for the next phase of Ta-da’s infrastructure development and significant operations expansion. In addition, the team is set to order a stringent third-party cybersecurity audit of its technical design and processes.

Ta-da secures $3.5 million funding with GBV Capital, MultiverseX onboard

According to the official statement shared by its team, AI data marketplace Ta-da received fresh capital injection lead by layer-1 blockchain protocol MultiversX. Top-tier VCs, including the likes of GBV Capital, XVentures, NxGen and Spark Digital Capital, also backed Ta-da in its fundraising efforts.

Today, we are delighted to disclose the various partners who have supported Ta-da!📢 pic.twitter.com/ko2mVFiVjh — Ta-da (@Ta_da_io) January 8, 2024

In total, the round was completed with $3.5 million raised.

In addition to helping expand its AI data marketplace, funds will be distributed to enhancing Ta-da’s marketing and communications, and hiring new team members. It will also support the commission of security audits to independently verify the integrity of its protocol.

Ta-da was founded to address the challenges of high-quality AI data being difficult and expensive to obtain. This has prevented AI companies from realizing their full potential. By providing a competitive marketplace where businesses can acquire reliable datasets, Ta-da enables AI innovation to flourish.

Ta-da was launched by CEO William Simonin, a renowned serial entrepreneur, while his brother Hasheur, founder of Meria.com and Tier 1 Web3 influencer in France. Other members of its advisory board include Luc Julia (creator of Apple's Siri) and Morningstar Ventures' CEO Danilo Carlucci.

Building inclusive and transparent AI data marketplace

In addition to meeting the needs of AI companies, Ta-da supports individuals who can earn tokens by recording and checking voice data. Using a gamified Web3 app, Ta-da allows “checkers” to perform microtasks and to be rewarded for the data they validate.

To support the launch of its native app and support a thriving marketplace for AI data, Ta-da will hold an IDO on xLaunchpad, the official token launchpad of MultiversX.

The AI segment is one of the hottest trends in the global blockchain ecosystem in 2024. As covered by U.Today in its guide, net capitalization of AI tokens witnessed a triple-digit rally in the last 12 months.