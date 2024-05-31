Advertisement
    90 Million DOGE Tokens Suddenly Leave Robinhood as Price Slips 3%

    Alex Dovbnya
    Meanwhile, whales have scooped up $112 million worth of DOGE over the past 24 hours
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 7:35
    90 Million DOGE Tokens Suddenly Leave Robinhood as Price Slips 3%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent update from Whale Alert, a popular blockchain tracker, 90 million DOGE tokens (roughly $14.2 million) at current prices left Robinhood eight hours ago. 

    The leading meme cryptocurrency dropped by 3% earlier today before clawing back some losses.

    Robinhood, a popular commission-free investment app, added support for Dogecoin back in 2018. 

    In early 2021, Robinhood played a pivotal role in Dogecoin's meteoric rise due to the fact that this platform dominates retail activity in the U.S. 

    According to the company's Q1 update, its users hold $7.4 billion worth of Dogecoin. This is a larger sum compared to Ethereum ($5.6 billion). Bitcoin remains the biggest holding among Robinhood users with $10.4 billion.    

    Whales scoop up Dogecoin 

    At the same time, Santiment data shows that Dogecoin whales have purchased 700 million DOGE tokens (roughly $112 million) over the past 24 hours. 

    Despite this buying pressure, Dogecoin's price performance has been rather underwhelming. 

    Popular cryptocurrency trader Kaleo recently predicted that the largest meme coin is going to spend a bit longer in the current range before it eventually surges much higher. 

    "If you don't think the king of memes eventually sends during the meme supercycle, you're crazy," the trader added

    Dogecoin is still down a whopping 72% from its record high despite rallying 83% in 2024. 

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

