3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 15:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amounts of Dogecoin are being moved today as whales are becoming more active with DOGE
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Twitter user @anlcnc1 has shared data that, earlier today, the third biggest DOGE whale began moving billions of Dogecoin from his wallet to a new address, which ends in -66TX.

Data on manifold lumps, carrying several billion DOGE (not more than 10 billion in one go), is visible on the screenshots shared within the tweet.

At the same time, anonymous wallets shifted a total of 5 billion Dogecoins with the largest lumps, carrying 2 billion DOGE each. Data on the latter was shared by the popular tracker of large crypto transfers, Whale Alert.

Related
Peter Brandt: Bitcoin's Next Lows Might Be $13,800 or Even $10,350, Here's Why

In the meantime, since Nov. 10, the largest meme cryptocurrency has added 26.20% as it has begun to recover after its recent fall from the $0.15 level.

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0907.

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

