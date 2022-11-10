3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion

Twitter user @anlcnc1 has shared data that, earlier today, the third biggest DOGE whale began moving billions of Dogecoin from his wallet to a new address, which ends in -66TX.
🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋— anıl 💥💸 (@anlcnc1) November 10, 2022
En büyük 3. Dogecoin balinası cüzdanındaki #doge’leri başka yeni bir cüzdana taşıdı.
Yeni cüzdan: D8ZEVbgf4yPs3MK8dMJJ7PpSyBKsbd66TX pic.twitter.com/HTFOXWxsJy
Data on manifold lumps, carrying several billion DOGE (not more than 10 billion in one go), is visible on the screenshots shared within the tweet.
At the same time, anonymous wallets shifted a total of 5 billion Dogecoins with the largest lumps, carrying 2 billion DOGE each. Data on the latter was shared by the popular tracker of large crypto transfers, Whale Alert.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 1,999,999,999 #DOGE (164,082,284 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/C3wOv7TBSh— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 10, 2022
In the meantime, since Nov. 10, the largest meme cryptocurrency has added 26.20% as it has begun to recover after its recent fall from the $0.15 level.
At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0907.