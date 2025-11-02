XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

Uphold to launch digital asset-backed loans starting December

U.S.-based crypto firm Uphold has proposed crypto loans in XRP, ETH, USDC and BTC.

On October 28, Uphold revealed plans to launch digital asset-backed loan services beginning in December, starting with a Florida rollout. The initiative, highlighted by crypto commentator Chad Steingraber on X, will allow users to borrow against XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and USD Coin (USDC).

The move comes amid renewed confidence in the crypto market and is expected to boost the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies, potentially driving price appreciation.

Western Union to launch Solana-based stablecoin USDPT in 2026

Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token.

Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The product, dubbed the "U.S. Dollar Payment Token" (USDPT), is set to be launched next year. Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient.

The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861. President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the "next chapter" in its journey.

The company might now be facing more pressure to catch up with competitors, given that PayPal and MoneyGram have already stepped up their stablecoin game.

Canary Funds XRP ETF set for potential launch on November 13

The first pure spot XRP ETF could be just around the corner, with Canary Capital filing an updated S-1.

Exchange-traded fund Canary Funds has filed an updated S-1 (a key registration document with the SEC) for an XRP ETF. In that update, the issuer removed something called a "delaying amendment." This essentially means that the filing automatically becomes effective after 20 days.

The countdown ends on Nov. 13, so this is the day when the product will be able to automatically go live after months of anticipation.

If Nasdaq approves the Form 8-A, which is a filing that makes the product's shares tradable, the ETF will officially go live. However, the date could still change if the SEC ends up adding more comments. Last month, as reported by U.Today, the ETF was listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Cardano founder clashes with Peter Schiff over failed Bitcoin forecasts

Charles Hoskinson calls Peter Schiff's projections on Bitcoin's price "utterly irrelevant."

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson went head-to-head with long-time Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff. Hoskinson argued that Schiff has repeatedly failed in his price forecasts for Bitcoin. In an X post, Hoskinson dismissed the Bitcoin price forecasts of Peter Schiff. Hoskinson claimed that Schiff’s anti-Bitcoin takes no longer move markets or sways serious investors.

He highlighted previous BTC forecasts by Schiff that turned out wrong. According to Hoskinson, Schiff was wrong when he predicted Bitcoin at $100, $1000, $10,000 and $100,000.

Hoskinson added that Schiff would still be wrong with a $1 million Bitcoin projection. The Cardano founder believes Schiff’s prediction model is broken, as he has been wrong four times.

XRP/BTC trapped in tight range as market awaits breakout

XRP sits at 0.0000231 BTC, trapped in a razor-thin Bollinger Bands range.

At 0.0000231 on the XRP/BTC pair, the market is capped inside one of its tightest ranges in months. The current stretch runs from 0.00002225 BTC on the downside to 0.0000235 BTC on the upside.

Below 0.00002225 BTC, the structure breaks down and sellers take back control, putting October’s Crypto Black Friday levels back on the table. Above 0.0000235 BTC, the market finally clears a ceiling that has capped XRP for weeks, opening room for a major recovery.